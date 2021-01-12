Gábor Danyi, innovator in women’s handball

Women’s handball went through huge changes in the last couple of years. It is now even more important to renew and meet expectations.

Danyi has his own way of thinking about this part and what women’s handball can turn into.

“I think, the biggest challenge in 2021 is to perform at the highest level with that many games. It is the coach’s task to preserve the players, to prevent injuries, to have the athletes at the absolute peak of their performance when it really matters, at the end of the tournaments.

“I am very proud and thankful to ETO for having me, but I am also very glad that none of my players are injured due to overloading or fatigue. I would definitely reduce the numbers of the matches to extend these wonderful players’ careers and also because there are fewer and fewer athletes who can tolerate that both physically and mentally.

“It is not a shame to learn innovations. However, the genetics of men are different to women. They are stronger, faster and more dynamic. It is a fact, which is almost impossible to overwrite, but it is not a problem.

“We need to accept it and create ways to execute those additions in our games. In my belief, Györ’s biggest development opportunities are to apply anything that is possible from men’s handball.

“To make the right choices, to think as quickly as possible and to watch videos of the opponents and of our clashes and practices.

“Although, our squad is really hardworking, there are elements of men’s handball that cannot be implemented. They simply do not work with women.”