Updates on EHF European Cup Men and Women

After significant organisational effort on behalf of the EHF and the concerned clubs, it has been determined that five upcoming ties in the EHF European Cup will not be played: the men’s qualification round 2 matches BK-46 vs HC Tallinn, HC Robe Zubri vs TSV St. Otmar St. Gallen and PGU Kartina TV Tiraspol vs SGAU-Saratov, and the women’s qualification round 3 games Club Balonman Atletico Guardes vs LK Zug and ZRK Naisa Nis vs Azeryol HC.

The matches in question were foreseen for the weekends of 14/15 November and 21/22 November.

The decision comes following close coordination between the EHF and the clubs, during which it became clear the restrictions of involved authorities would not make it possible for the matches to go ahead due to the heavy burdens placed on the clubs, including potential quarantines for whole teams.

Consequently, with regret for the unavoidable situation with no other possible outcome, the EHF and clubs decided the matches in question could not be played. Therefore, the teams of HC Tallinn, SGAU-Saratov and HC Robe Zubri are directly qualified to EHF European Cup Men round 3, while C.B. Atletico Guardes and ZRK Naisa Nis are qualified for the EHF European Cup Women Last 16.