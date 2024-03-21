UH11911

Gabriella Horváth – “Beach handball is ready for bigger challenges”

EHF / Béla Müller
21 March 2024, 14:00

Beach handball, a dynamic and exciting sport played on the sand, has been vying for a coveted spot at the Olympics. In an exclusive interview with the chair of the EHF Beach Handball Commission, Gabriella Horváth, we delve into the sport's journey, challenges and the persistent pursuit of recognition on the global stage.

The dream of featuring in the Olympic Games remains a significant goal for the beach handball family despite the fact that it will not be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“I still believe that beach handball should be at the Olympics and it is still one of our goals. However, I personally think that while we aim for the Olympic Games, this cannot be the only measurement of a sport’s success. Other sports with great history are not in the programme, yet they are successful by any means," says Horváth.

"It is a great platform to show the beauty of beach handball, but we are continuously working hard to maximise the outcome of our efforts. There is a vivid beach handball life and the sport can offer so much value both for handball lovers and handball actors. And through our spectacular event, we bring this sport to the fans throughout each season.”

The mid-2000s marked the inception of beach handball's Olympic aspirations. Although not a part of the official programme, beach handball will be participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics as a demonstration sport. The chair envisions this as a golden opportunity, if well used, to showcase the sport's beauty and educate enthusiasts.

The EHF Beach Handball Commission and the IHF Beach Handball Working Group are crucial in shaping the sport's future. Horváth reveals ongoing collaboration, with a focus on developing ideas and creating a calendar that caters to diverse stakeholders.

“In both groups, respected and competent experts work. We’d like to provide a schedule for partners two or three years in advance so they can prepare. This is crucial for the national federations and the clubs, but also for product development. Together with IHF, the common goal is to reach the next level and to do that with the rapidly increasing number of events, the prefixed calendar is a must.”

Beach handball has already conquered events like the World Games, European Games and World Beach Games. Despite these triumphs, the chair asserts that a sport is never fully ready.

“At the European Games, the absolute bests of our sport were in Poland and delivered jaw-dropping matches. We have received multiple positive feedbacks from the European Olympic Committee. Additionally, the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 was one of the best international events ever for beach handball. In many aspects, together with the local organisers, we have reached new heights," she says.

The hard work started decades ago and pays off now.

“We must calculate taking into account the schedule of indoor handball. However, in the last couple of years, the beach handball season got longer and longer. In January, the 2024 season already kicked off and from May almost every weekend has its beach handball tournament. The huge success in 2023 and in the previous years gave us a great base to celebrate the next milestone as this year the European Beach Handball Tour celebrates its 20th birthday.”

Product development and talent management cannot proceed without strong national federations who also see potential in beach handball. As one of Horváth’s main goals, continuing the already fruitful conversations while creating new ones was understandably important.

“Our plan is to build up beach handball from the bottom and for that you need to provide enough content to the national federations and the coaches. With beach handball, there is a new opportunity for countries where they lack indoor arenas, or the schedule is full. Greece and Italy are among the national federations that understand the advantages. The equipment requirements for beach handball are very low. Goals, balls and lines can be applied at the EHF. I can confidently say that we have the know-how and our guidelines and content are perfect for newcomers in any role. However, we are very open to conversations. We always take the floor at conferences and congresses to show what we can offer. Our current master plan to achieve our goals can be tailor-made because the circumstances may differ.”

Education is key. The EHF Beach Handball Commission is continuously looking for ways to inform national federations, coaches and players about the advantages of beach handball. Examples like the Hungarian Petra Simon and the Costa brothers from Portugal underscore the positive impact of beach handball basics on young players.

“The potential is huge in beach handball. There are studies to show the exact benefits even for an indoor handballer, while the risk of injuries is very low. Therefore, we turned to coaches because, at the end of the day, they will implement beach handball into the youngsters' training and preparation. Not to mention that decision-making and handling pressure happens more often in beach handball, which gives a very important experience to the players. Through the EHF’s RINCK Convention, we provide methodology and educational materials of beach handball to the coaches.”

Overcoming misconceptions about the sport, such as injury concerns, is an ongoing challenge. The chair stresses the need for worthwhile content to convince coaches of the benefits. Mental preparation, tactical acumen and faster thinking are cited as unique advantages offered by beach handball.

“We cannot forget that beach handball prepares the athletes well mentally as there are situations very often during the matches when one’s decision makes a significant difference: last-minute scores or the shoot-outs. In indoor handball it is different. These experiences cannot be tested in practice, the mind does not react in the same way. And this is not the only aspect. Tactics, decision making and defence are additional. Another one is dribbling or rather the lack of dribbling, which also helps the players because on the sand you have to be able to come up with the solution in three steps which forces your head to work faster.”

Acknowledging the success stories of national teams, the chair emphasises the importance of knowledge sharing between indoor and beach handball. The ongoing dialogue contributes to the continuous growth of the sport.

“More and more national federations perform well. Germany comes to my mind first as they reshaped their beach handball campaign and the current successes show they are on the right path. One of the reasons is that there is a great conversation and knowledge sharing between indoor and beach handball. Spain, Portugal, the Scandinavians and Hungary are also among the top federations. I am grateful that France, one of handball’s big powerhouses, also joined and they will host the ebt Finals in 2024. We constantly work with the feedback we receive to have answers for new challenges and create goals, milestones together.”

In the history of mankind, there are multiple examples when the student outgrew the master. Gabriella Horváth, on the other hand, sees a different path for beach handball.

“I think that beach handball complements indoor handball, although the game is slightly different. For me, handball is complex only with both disciplines together and it fits perfectly with the EHF flagship project: “Circle of Handball Life”.”

More and more hosts return to the EHF to organise beach handball events again and not only the ones with lots of coastline.

“Varna, Bulgaria and Nazare, Portugal are great examples of tasting beach handball by hosting a tournament, then with this experience, they reached out to us regarding bigger events. This is great feedback for us, as it shows that beach handball as a product is well-developed and likeable. I am also grateful because even landlocked countries see the potential in beach handball and invest in it.”

Beach handball is always among the leaders in testing new methods.

“Beach handball is ready for bigger challenges. We were pioneers of using technology like VAR or goal line and we are always open to new ideas which evolve the game," Horváth concludes.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

