Gade and Barthold secure Aalborg’s away points

What a comeback by Aalborg Håndbold at Zaporozhye! Hosts Motor seemed to be on to winning ways after a mostly close match, then Danish side scored the last four goals to take third position in the standings.

GROUP B:

HC Motor (UKR) vs. Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 27:29 (15:14)

After losing at Veszprém and Kiel, Motor seemed to be back on track, but then continued their negative run with their third defeat in three Champions League matches in 2021.

Veszprém and Kiel, Motor seemed to be back on track, but then continued their negative run with their third defeat in three Champions League matches in 2021. Aalborg hit back after their 26:28 loss at Kiel on Tuesday - and have won both group matches against Motor after the 39:29 in the first leg.

Aalborg are on 14 points from 13 matches, while Motor remain on twelve points from 12 matches.

After an equal start, Aalborg pulled a head to 9:6, then Motor levelled the result at 11:11, before they took the upper hand right after the break.

The biggest gap were four goals, and after trailing 25:27, Aalborg turned it around.

After scoring seven goals against Kiel, Aalborg’s Norwegian winger Sebastian Barthold was top scorer again in Zaporozhye with eleven goals from 14 attempts - his overall tally is 44 goals so far.

80 seconds to forget for Motor

What happened to Motor in crunch-time? They were ahead 27:25, then conceded two goals for the equaliser - followed by 80 seconds to forget: After a time-out, Motor’s veteran Barys Pukhouski caused an unforced turnover, Henrik Möllgaard scored for 28:27. In the next attack, Artem Kozakevych failed with a penalty shot against Aalborg keeper Simion Gade, and finally who else but Barthold scored the winning strike.