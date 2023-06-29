GAMMASPORT named as official beach handball goal partner

Running from 2023 through to 2026, the new contract will see the company supply goals for elite competitions including the EHF Beach Handball EURO, European Games and EBT Finals.

Europe’s top beach handball players already gave the company’s goals top marks in the recent EHF Beach Handball EURO played in Nazare, Portugal, ebt Finals in Antalya, Türkiye and European Games in Krakow, Poland where GAMMASPORT supplied goals for the events.

GAMMASPORT goals will next be in use at the EHF YAC17 Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Izmir, Türkiye (29 June – 2 July) and the Champions Cup 2023 in Porto Santo, Portugal (12 – 15 October).

The partnership will also benefit the development of beach handball across Europe with goals used in the EHF’s major championships to be donated to the host federations following the completion of the events.

GAMMASPORT will benefit from logo integration on goals and media backdrops, event advertising and promotion of the company’s beach handball goals through the EHF’s extensive stakeholder network of clubs and federations.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We need the very best equipment for our top events and we are delighted to have partnered with an industry-leader. The performance of the goals at the most recent events including the EHF Beach Handball EURO and European Games underlines the fact that we have found the right partner.

Dennis Zanardo, GAMMASPORT Managing Director, said: “After our partnership with Italian Handball Federation, we are now so proud to cooperate with EHF for the development of beach handball around Europe playing with our goals.”