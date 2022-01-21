Gerflor to supply EHF EURO floors until 2026

The European Handball Federation and Gerflor have confirmed that the long-term agreement to supply flooring for Europe’s top national team competitions has been extended through to 2026.

Gerflor will supply its flooring systems for all EHF EURO events up until 2026 as well as the EHF EURO younger age category tournaments on an annual basis. The partnership between the EHF and Gerflor dates back to 2004.

All events will be supplied with the Taraflex Sport M Evolution floor while Gerflor, as official partner for sports flooring for the EHF, will benefit from visibility inside arenas, including floor stickers on official EHF EURO floors, cube advertising and logo integration on event backdrops. As well as digital activations on EHF channels, Gerflor will receive logo presence on the EHF website.

The partnership also includes support for development of handball across Europe with floors to be provided to member federations throughout the term of the contract.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “We are delighted to be able to continue and extend our relationship with Gerflor for the next four years. They have long been a trusted partner of ours and we look forward to seeing Europe’s top handball competitions benefiting from the world-class floors that Gerflor are renowned for.”

Pierre Lienhard, Sport Business Director, Gerflor, said: “We are proud to renew our partnership with EHF once again. The EHF and Gerflor teams have been working together successfully for over 15 years, providing the handball community and audience with state of the art courts.

“Our best award is the satisfaction of the federation, of the players – from beginners to seasoned professionals – and of all stakeholders that get involved in handball events. We thank the EHF management for their dynamic cooperation and long-lasting trust.”