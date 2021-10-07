Germany make history against Greece

The difference between Germany and Greece in their Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifier on Thursday night in Trier could not have been clearer as the host nation secured an historic victory – their biggest-ever in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase.

A 26-goal dismantling of Greece by the Germans was compounded further for the visitors as they could only manage just two second half goals.

GROUP 3

Germany vs Greece 36:10 (17:8)

Greece enjoyed a good start, down just 2:3 (9th minute) but Germany outscored them 14:6 for the remainder of the half to take a 17:8 lead into the break

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund’s right back, Amelie Berger scored seven first half goals for Germany

The difference between the two teams grew bigger in the first 13 minutes of the second half, when Greece could not score

Two goals was the second lowest amount of goals scored in a half by Greece in a Women’s EHF EURO Qualification Phase match, double the amount scored against Spain in October 1995

Collective effort seal historical record for Germany

Germany had already recorded a 26-goal win in a Women’s EHF EURO Qualification Phase match, when they beat Italy 45:19 in 2010, but the win against Greece tonight was superb in all aspects, with an emphatic defensive display, reducing Greece to just two goals scored in the second half.

The home side saw just one outfield player fail to score at least one goal, back Mareike Thomaier, as coach Henk Groener ensured that all players got a fair share of time on the court, prior to their second game in the group, next Sunday, against Belarus.