With both teams out of the running for the final weekend, the match was all about the battle for seventh position on the tournament ranking, as the winners of the game would secure that based on a superior goal difference to Montenegro. In taking the victory and clinching seventh at the EHF EURO 2024, Germany equalled their position at the last two editions, as they ranked the same in 2022 and 2020.

Germany established a clear lead through the first half to take a six-goal advantage into the break, at which point the outcome already looked clear. Germany hit a 10-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half, and there was no doubt they were on track for victory.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Germany 16:35 (11:17)

Germany took control of the match immediately, creating a 6:1 lead by the seventh minute, and from there their win was never really in doubt despite a short-lived Slovenia comeback to a margin of four to five goals from the 13th to 26th minute

with Manca Juric’s goal for 6:10, Slovenia hit the 1,000-goal mark at the Women’s EHF EURO, in what was their 40th match in the competition

in a match of milestones, Germany co-captain Emily Bölk reached 100 goals at the EHF EURO when she struck for 24:13 in the 42nd minute, giving the side their first lead of more than 10 goals in the game; it was also Bölk’s 32nd cap at the EURO, which moved her into joint-fifth on the country’s list of all-time appearances at the event

Slovenia back Tjaša Stanko netted three goals to take her overall tally at the EURO to 51; she bowed out as both the top scorer and assist maker of the event, but will likely be passed in the seven remaining games

the Grundfos Player of the Match award went to Germany goalkeeper Katharina Filter, after she made 15 saves at a rate of 50 per cent, including three from six against penalties

Despite final defeat, Slovenia make statement at EHF EURO 2024

Slovenia entered the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with a team almost completely overhauled since the Paris 2024 Games, when the side made their debut in the women’s Olympic handball competition. Stalwarts such as Ana Gros, Tamara Mavsar and Amra Pandžic ended their national team careers, after being a crucial part of Slovenia’s momentous success at the home EHF EURO in 2022, when the squad achieved their highest ranking in history — eighth place.

Only six players in Slovenia’s EHF EURO 2024 team were part of the 2022 team, and only Tjaša Stanko was one of the leading stars. For this reason, Slovenia were a question mark ahead of the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, and they answered that with an emphatic showing prior to the decisive loss versus Germany. Even reaching the main round was perhaps unexpected, and the team were more than competitive in this stage, and in the end came close to the best final ranking ever recorded by Slovenia at the Women’s EHF EURO.

While a rebuilding phase was expected, overall the EHF EURO 2024 showed Slovenia were ready to simply pick up where they left off and continue staying among the top competitors in Europe.