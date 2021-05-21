Get closer to the DELO EHF FINAL4 and tune-in to remote FAN SHOW

Handball fans across the globe will have behind-the-scenes access and get to hear from the stars of the show at this year’s DELO EHF FINAL4 thanks to the launch of the new remote FAN SHOW.

The show will bring together handball stars past and present into homes of millions of fans across the world watching on their sofas across the final week of the 2020/21 season in the DELO EHF Champions League.

The remote FAN SHOW will make its debut with a preview episode on the eve of the DELO EHF FINAL4 on Friday 28 May between 18:00 and 19:00 CEST.

The preview show on Friday will feature an interview with former Györ favourite Nycke Groot, as well as a live chat with one of the players who have been nominated for the All-star Team.

The programme will also be broadcast live from Budapest on Saturday and Sunday with Markus Floth welcoming players from all four teams onto the programme for a unique take on the DELO EHF FINAL4.

Markus will be joined in the studio by Anja Althaus between 14:00 and 14:45 and 18:00 and 18:45 across both days of competition to preview and review all of the action and talk to the players who matter most.

FAN TV SHOW will also be in town for the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne, as Markus returns with Dominik Klein alongside him as the European handball season comes to its dramatic conclusion.

Each show which will be exclusively on broadcast on the EHF’s new Twitch channel, Home of Handball YouTube and EHFTV.