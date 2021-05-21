Ekdahl du Rietz enjoys surprise comeback at EHF Finals

The first big surprise of the EHF Finals Men 2021 comes a day before the first match has even begun.

Kim Ekdahl du Rietz is back - and even back on the big stage. Rhein-Neckar Löwen announced on Friday that the Swedish left back will play for them at the final tournament of the EHF European League at SAP Arena in Mannheim this weekend.

Löwen assistant coach Klaus Gärtner unveiled the secret while talking to journalists ahead of the team’s semi-final against Füchse Berlin.

“The team heard that Kim had traveled back from Hong Kong and that he was looking forward to playing some handball. He gave a good impression in training and we are sure he can add something to the team,” Gärtner said.