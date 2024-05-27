UH11441

Get the party started with new-look EHF FINAL4 Women opening

27 May 2024, 15:00

On Friday 31 May, the 10th EHF FINAL4 Women will begin with the opening party in the fan zone at MVM Dome — and a decade of one of the biggest events in handball means a new-look celebration to get the weekend started. Experience 10 editions of the EHF FINAL4 Women in a dedicated museum, meet the teams up close, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the arena, and enjoy plenty of activities, food and drink in the fan zone, all with free entry.

Gates to the fan zone will open at 16:00 CEST on Friday, with the main event, a Meet & Greet with the four semi-finalist teams, starting at 18:00 CEST:

  • 18:00-18:30 Györi Audi ETO KC
  • 18:30-19:00 Team Esbjerg
  • 19:00-19:30 SG BBM Bietigheim
  • 19:30-20:00 Metz Handball

All players from each of the EHF FINAL4 teams will be part of the Meet & Greet.

At 20:00 CEST, 50 fans have the chance to take a guided tour of MVM Dome, where over 20,000 spectators will experience the thrills of the four games on the path to deciding the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 title. But be quick! Places on the tour are limited to a first come, first served basis, with the first 50 registrants grabbing a spot.

Alongside the Meet & Greet and the chance for an arena tour, there will be plenty of handball itself. Test yourself on the reaction time measurement and high jump measurement, try the throwing speed measurement courtesy of official ball supplier SELECT and the running speed measurement from Raiffeisen Bank, and more.

There will also be stalls and activities unrelated to handball, with the Ministry of Defence bringing their own games designed to test your physical performance, while the Hungarian Police present their “Drive safely” campaign, complete with interactive quizzes.

And last but very much not least, fans can relive the 10 years of excitement and emotions brought by the EHF FINAL4 Women, with the museum revisiting each edition of the event. Together with photos and information recapping the history, see signed player shirts from all winners and runners-up, as well as gold medals once awarded to players seeing their hard work pay off as they celebrated the title. Official merchandise is also available.

After Friday’s opening party, the main event arrives: The four matches to decide the season’s winners. The fan zone and all its activities, food and drink will remain available through the weekend, with access only to ticket holders on match days.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the fan zone will open at 12:00 CEST, before the MVM Dome itself opens at 13:00 CEST. The fan zone will close at 21:00 CEST on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Tickets are still available for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024. Get yours here.

