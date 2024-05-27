Get the party started with new-look EHF FINAL4 Women opening

Alongside the Meet & Greet and the chance for an arena tour, there will be plenty of handball itself. Test yourself on the reaction time measurement and high jump measurement, try the throwing speed measurement courtesy of official ball supplier SELECT and the running speed measurement from Raiffeisen Bank, and more.

There will also be stalls and activities unrelated to handball, with the Ministry of Defence bringing their own games designed to test your physical performance, while the Hungarian Police present their “Drive safely” campaign, complete with interactive quizzes.

And last but very much not least, fans can relive the 10 years of excitement and emotions brought by the EHF FINAL4 Women, with the museum revisiting each edition of the event. Together with photos and information recapping the history, see signed player shirts from all winners and runners-up, as well as gold medals once awarded to players seeing their hard work pay off as they celebrated the title. Official merchandise is also available.

After Friday’s opening party, the main event arrives: The four matches to decide the season’s winners. The fan zone and all its activities, food and drink will remain available through the weekend, with access only to ticket holders on match days.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the fan zone will open at 12:00 CEST, before the MVM Dome itself opens at 13:00 CEST. The fan zone will close at 21:00 CEST on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Tickets are still available for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024. Get yours here.