Metz lead power ranking ahead of 10th EHF FINAL4 Women

2. Györi Audi ETO KC
By their standards, Györ had a topsy-turvy season. Starting with 11 wins surely made them the big favourites to clinch the title. But since then, Györ have conceded three losses and drew another match — basically, they have only two wins in their last five matches in the premium European competition. The Hungarian side also had a coaching change, with Per Johansson replacing Ulrik Kirkely.
Johansson was there for their excellent 30:23 win against Vipers in the first leg of the quarter-finals, but the reigning champions delivered Györ their second home loss of the season in the second leg, 24:26. It was the first time in more than 15 years that the Hungarian powerhouse lost two matches at home in a season of the EHF Champions League.
Györ have the narrative working for them to claim their first title since 2019 however, as this summer there will be plenty of players leaving and others signing. Notably, centre back Stine Bredal Oftedal will end her seven-year stint in the green and white shirt.
1. Metz Handball
Fantastic attack, the biggest aggregate win in the quarter-finals and, finally, a team clicking at the right time, with plenty of firepower from all positions. Metz Handball have been the team to beat this season in the EHF Champions League Women and look primed to secure a debut in the final, as they will be favoured against Bietigheim.
The recipe for success was not necessarily difficult, but it started with patience in all aspects. Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade has been in the position since 2015 and Metz have been arduously building this side, adding bits and pieces every year to make it more and more competitive.
The back line is a display of experience and firepower, with players like Kristina Jorgensen and Anne Mette Hansen integrant to the French side’s success. Line player Sarah Bouktit is the team’s top scorer, with 97 goals this season, while left wing Chloé Valentini has been a strong and steady hand throughout the whole season.
The pressure is on Metz, who lost only three matches this season, but they have the weapons to deliver, as well as the experience of previous EHF FINAL4 editions.