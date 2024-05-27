Metz lead power ranking ahead of 10th EHF FINAL4 Women

4. SG BBM Bietigheim

Bietigheim were not even considered dark horses at the start of this season, after last season’s collapse in the final matches of the group phase. This time around, there was no question about their progression in the knockout phase of the premium European competition, but their performances in the business end of the season were absolutely stunning.

Coached by a Danish coach in his first season in Bietigheim, Jakob Vestergaard, the German champions eliminated Ikast (60:58 on aggregate) in the play-offs and Odense (60:58 on aggregate) in the quarter-finals, sealing their maiden EHF FINAL4 berth and becoming the first German team in 29 years to progress to the EHF Champions League Women semi-finals.

The downside? No team qualified for the EHF FINAL4 has lost more matches – nine – than Bietigheim, with Metz, Györi Audi ETO KC and Esbjerg combining for the same number. However, surprises have been known to happen, especially in crunchtime in the season, therefore, Bietigheim may be able to ride this superb wave and cause issues for Metz in the semi-finals.

3. Team Esbjerg

Any team with Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad on the court should be very tough to beat. Esbjerg have assembled a great core, albeit one without much depth. This EHF FINAL4 — their third consecutive one — will be special, as coach Jesper Jensen will leave at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Esbjerg have been dealt a tough hand in the draw, facing Györ as they look to break the EHF FINAL4 hoodoo, where they have played four matches in the previous two seasons and lost all of them.

Mørk and Reistad are the top scorers for the team and they will be relied upon to deliver again, with Mørk aiming for her seventh title in the premium European competition. A win would see Mørk tie the record set by Katrine Lunde last season, while 25-year-old Reistad is already the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 60 goals in four appearances.