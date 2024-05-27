Metz

Metz lead power ranking ahead of 10th EHF FINAL4 Women

27 May 2024, 16:00

As the 10th EHF FINAL4 Women comes closer, the four qualified teams are on the final straight, and every ounce of work put into this season will be on the line as the teams head to MVM Dome in Budapest.

Shocks and comebacks have occurred multiple times in the previous editions, therefore, it is difficult to predict what will happen. But, to give a comprehensive overview of the season, the power rankings are back for the final time, with the smallest of margins separating the four qualified teams.

4. SG BBM Bietigheim

Bietigheim were not even considered dark horses at the start of this season, after last season’s collapse in the final matches of the group phase. This time around, there was no question about their progression in the knockout phase of the premium European competition, but their performances in the business end of the season were absolutely stunning.

Coached by a Danish coach in his first season in Bietigheim, Jakob Vestergaard, the German champions eliminated Ikast (60:58 on aggregate) in the play-offs and Odense (60:58 on aggregate) in the quarter-finals, sealing their maiden EHF FINAL4 berth and becoming the first German team in 29 years to progress to the EHF Champions League Women semi-finals.

The downside? No team qualified for the EHF FINAL4 has lost more matches – nine – than Bietigheim, with Metz, Györi Audi ETO KC and Esbjerg combining for the same number. However, surprises have been known to happen, especially in crunchtime in the season, therefore, Bietigheim may be able to ride this superb wave and cause issues for Metz in the semi-finals.

3. Team Esbjerg

Any team with Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad on the court should be very tough to beat. Esbjerg have assembled a great core, albeit one without much depth. This EHF FINAL4 — their third consecutive one — will be special, as coach Jesper Jensen will leave at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Esbjerg have been dealt a tough hand in the draw, facing Györ as they look to break the EHF FINAL4 hoodoo, where they have played four matches in the previous two seasons and lost all of them.

Mørk and Reistad are the top scorers for the team and they will be relied upon to deliver again, with Mørk aiming for her seventh title in the premium European competition. A win would see Mørk tie the record set by Katrine Lunde last season, while 25-year-old Reistad is already the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 60 goals in four appearances.

2024 04 27 FTC Esbjerg Ricso (18)

2. Györi Audi ETO KC

By their standards, Györ had a topsy-turvy season. Starting with 11 wins surely made them the big favourites to clinch the title. But since then, Györ have conceded three losses and drew another match — basically, they have only two wins in their last five matches in the premium European competition. The Hungarian side also had a coaching change, with Per Johansson replacing Ulrik Kirkely.

Johansson was there for their excellent 30:23 win against Vipers in the first leg of the quarter-finals, but the reigning champions delivered Györ their second home loss of the season in the second leg, 24:26. It was the first time in more than 15 years that the Hungarian powerhouse lost two matches at home in a season of the EHF Champions League.

Györ have the narrative working for them to claim their first title since 2019 however, as this summer there will be plenty of players leaving and others signing. Notably, centre back Stine Bredal Oftedal will end her seven-year stint in the green and white shirt.

1. Metz Handball

Fantastic attack, the biggest aggregate win in the quarter-finals and, finally, a team clicking at the right time, with plenty of firepower from all positions. Metz Handball have been the team to beat this season in the EHF Champions League Women and look primed to secure a debut in the final, as they will be favoured against Bietigheim.

The recipe for success was not necessarily difficult, but it started with patience in all aspects. Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade has been in the position since 2015 and Metz have been arduously building this side, adding bits and pieces every year to make it more and more competitive.

The back line is a display of experience and firepower, with players like Kristina Jorgensen and Anne Mette Hansen integrant to the French side’s success. Line player Sarah Bouktit is the team’s top scorer, with 97 goals this season, while left wing Chloé Valentini has been a strong and steady hand throughout the whole season.

The pressure is on Metz, who lost only three matches this season, but they have the weapons to deliver, as well as the experience of previous EHF FINAL4 editions.

