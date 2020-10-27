Gislason champing at the bit after delayed debut with Germany

eurohandball.com: How do you see the chances that your debut will take place on 5 November?

Alfred Gislason: I hope that it finally works and that we will play. I am very well-informed about our first opponents Bosnia-Herzegovina and Estonia, but for the first few days of training, I will focus only on us. The time is short, we only have two days of training until the first game. My greatest wish is, of course. that no other players get injured until then.

eurohandball.com: Also because of the great burden for the top players on club and national team level, the IHF has allowed the 32 participants to travel to the World Cup in Egypt with 20 instead of 16 players. A good measure in your opinion?

Alfred Gislason: Absolutely, because this way we have the chance to rotate from the first day of the competition and spread the load on many shoulders. I think that is an advantage for Germany because we have the necessary depth in the squad. But we also have the players in the strongest and largest league in the world who will be extremely challenged this season.

eurohandball.com: Do you generally feel that the stress in handball is too high for the top players?

Alfred Gislason: Of course, I am worried about the tight calendar for the national team players, because there is a large number of extremely important games waiting for them this season. Currently, two of our line players, Jannik Kohlbacher and Johannes Golla, are out with long-term injuries. For this position, we have two more options, Patrick Wiencek and Hendrik Pekeler, who have a tough schedule at THW Kiel. And if a game has to be postponed, there are hardly any options for rescheduling because the calendar is so full.

eurohandball.com: New faces or well-known names - what will the German squad look like for your international debut?

Alfred Gislason: As in March, I am building on the team's well-established frame. There are also players who were not part of the squad in the last months or years such as Christian Dissinger or Finn Lemke, and some young guns such as Sebastian Heymann. I am counting on 21 players for the preparation on the EHF EURO qualifiers, but you cannot turn everything upside down.