Global coverage guaranteed for Women’s EHF EURO 2020
Live coverage of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will be screened to a global audience as broadcasters from around the world commit to showing the action as it happens from Denmark.
The first of 47 matches throw off on Thursday 3 December and all 16 participation nations have dedicated broadcasters responsible for beaming back matches live to their legion of supporters.
The interest in the competition goes way beyond the teams taking part, with a dozen nations not involved in women’s handball’s largest national team competition also screening the action live to the living rooms of millions of fans.
Additionally, pan-regional coverage is also shown by beIN Sports, Match TV, NENT and TV3, while every match will also be available live to EHFTV subscribers in territories where there is no broadcaster.
The full list of broadcasters are as follows:
Participating Nations
Group A
France - beIN Sports France, TF1
Denmark - TV2
Montenegro - RTCG
Slovenia - RTV Slovenija
Group B
Russia - Match TV
Sweden – NENT
Spain – TVE
Czech Republic – AMC
Group C
Netherlands – Ziggo
Hungary - AMC
Serbia - RTS
Croatia - Planet Sport
Group D
Romania - Telekom Sport / Digi Sport / Look TV
Norway – NENT
Germany - sportdeutschland.tv
Poland - Eurosport Poland
Additional markets
Austria - ORF
Belarus – BTRC
Bosnia and Herzegovina – BHRT
Brazil - ESPN Brazil
Georgia – Silknet
Iceland – RUV
Israel – Charlton
Italy - Eleven Sports
North Macedonia – KLAN TV
Portugal - Sport TV
Slovakia – AMC
Turkey - beIN Sports
Ukraine - Poverkhnost
Pan-regional - France, Andorra, Monaco, French overseas, USA/Canada, Turkey, Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia), Australia, New Zealand) - beIN Sports
Pan-regional - Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - Match TV
Pan-regional – Scandinavian - NENT
Pan-regional Baltics - TV3
Worldwide - EHFTV