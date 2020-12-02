JJE12049
Media Releases

Global coverage guaranteed for Women’s EHF EURO 2020

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation02 December 2020, 14:00

Live coverage of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will be screened to a global audience as broadcasters from around the world commit to showing the action as it happens from Denmark.

The first of 47 matches throw off on Thursday 3 December and all 16 participation nations have dedicated broadcasters responsible for beaming back matches live to their legion of supporters.

The interest in the competition goes way beyond the teams taking part, with a dozen nations not involved in women’s handball’s largest national team competition also screening the action live to the living rooms of millions of fans.

Additionally, pan-regional coverage is also shown by beIN Sports, Match TV, NENT and TV3, while every match will also be available live to EHFTV subscribers in territories where there is no broadcaster.

The full list of broadcasters are as follows:

Participating Nations

Group A
France  - beIN Sports France, TF1
Denmark - TV2
Montenegro - RTCG
Slovenia - RTV Slovenija

Group B
Russia - Match TV
Sweden – NENT
Spain – TVE
Czech Republic – AMC

Group C
Netherlands – Ziggo
Hungary - AMC
Serbia   - RTS
Croatia - Planet Sport

Group D
Romania - Telekom Sport / Digi Sport / Look TV
Norway – NENT
Germany - sportdeutschland.tv
Poland - Eurosport Poland

Additional markets
Austria  - ORF
Belarus – BTRC
Bosnia and Herzegovina – BHRT
Brazil - ESPN Brazil
Georgia – Silknet
Iceland – RUV
Israel – Charlton
Italy - Eleven Sports
North Macedonia – KLAN TV
Portugal - Sport TV
Slovakia – AMC
Turkey  - beIN Sports
Ukraine - Poverkhnost

Pan-regional - France, Andorra, Monaco, French overseas, USA/Canada, Turkey, Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia), Australia, New Zealand) - beIN Sports

Pan-regional - Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - Match TV

Pan-regional – Scandinavian - NENT


Pan-regional Baltics - TV3

Worldwide - EHFTV

201202 News Update 2000
Previous Article The clock is ticking
200212 FRA Countdown 2000
Next Article Title-holders France aiming to remain on top of Europe

Latest news

More News