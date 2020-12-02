Global coverage guaranteed for Women’s EHF EURO 2020

Live coverage of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will be screened to a global audience as broadcasters from around the world commit to showing the action as it happens from Denmark.

The first of 47 matches throw off on Thursday 3 December and all 16 participation nations have dedicated broadcasters responsible for beaming back matches live to their legion of supporters.

The interest in the competition goes way beyond the teams taking part, with a dozen nations not involved in women’s handball’s largest national team competition also screening the action live to the living rooms of millions of fans.

Additionally, pan-regional coverage is also shown by beIN Sports, Match TV, NENT and TV3, while every match will also be available live to EHFTV subscribers in territories where there is no broadcaster.

The full list of broadcasters are as follows:

Participating Nations



Group A

France - beIN Sports France, TF1

Denmark - TV2

Montenegro - RTCG

Slovenia - RTV Slovenija



Group B

Russia - Match TV

Sweden – NENT

Spain – TVE

Czech Republic – AMC



Group C

Netherlands – Ziggo

Hungary - AMC

Serbia - RTS

Croatia - Planet Sport



Group D

Romania - Telekom Sport / Digi Sport / Look TV

Norway – NENT

Germany - sportdeutschland.tv

Poland - Eurosport Poland



Additional markets

Austria - ORF

Belarus – BTRC

Bosnia and Herzegovina – BHRT

Brazil - ESPN Brazil

Georgia – Silknet

Iceland – RUV

Israel – Charlton

Italy - Eleven Sports

North Macedonia – KLAN TV

Portugal - Sport TV

Slovakia – AMC

Turkey - beIN Sports

Ukraine - Poverkhnost

Pan-regional - France, Andorra, Monaco, French overseas, USA/Canada, Turkey, Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia), Australia, New Zealand) - beIN Sports



Pan-regional - Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - Match TV





Pan-regional – Scandinavian - NENT



Pan-regional Baltics - TV3





Worldwide - EHFTV



