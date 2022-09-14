Global TV coverage for Machineseeker EHF Champions League

Fans around the world will be able to watch the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase from the comfort of their own homes, with broadcasters confirmed for more than 30 countries.

TV broadcasters will show live matches in countries across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and the USA.

In the USA, Joymo will stream most MOTWs in the group phase and all MOTWs in the knockout phase, as well as the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023. Also, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will be part of the upcoming launch of the Viaplay service in the UK.

Fans in those nations not covered able to access the EHF’s on-demand platform, EHFTV, throughout the 14-round group phase.

Full list of live broadcasters:

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arena Sport

CZE – AMC

DEN –Viaplay

ESP – TV3

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

HUN – AMC

ISR – SportTV

ITA – Eleven Sports

KOS – Arena Sport

MENA – OnSports

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sport TV

POR – Porto Canal

ROU – Telekom Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Viaplay

UK – Viaplay

USA – Joymo

WORLD – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

Follow every moment

The EHF will also help fans keep on top of what’s going on with the same comprehensive coverage as in previous seasons.

Every match day will be covered on the Champions League live blog on eurohandball.com, with scores, photos, the best of social media and discussion of the games all included. There will also be a match review for each game including analysis of the key moments.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of actions such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. The live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home through on-site management.

Meanwhile, the dedicated Champions League social media channels will as always provide near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The coverage will make it easy for fans around the world to sit back, relax and enjoy all the action ahead.