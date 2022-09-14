Global TV coverage for Machineseeker EHF Champions League
Fans around the world will be able to watch the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase from the comfort of their own homes, with broadcasters confirmed for more than 30 countries.
TV broadcasters will show live matches in countries across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and the USA.
In the USA, Joymo will stream most MOTWs in the group phase and all MOTWs in the knockout phase, as well as the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023. Also, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will be part of the upcoming launch of the Viaplay service in the UK.
Fans in those nations not covered able to access the EHF’s on-demand platform, EHFTV, throughout the 14-round group phase.
Full list of live broadcasters:
AUT – DAZN
BIH – Arena Sport
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arena Sport
CZE – AMC
DEN –Viaplay
ESP – TV3
ESP – DAZN
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
HUN – AMC
ISR – SportTV
ITA – Eleven Sports
KOS – Arena Sport
MENA – OnSports
MKD – Arena Sport
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport
POR – Sport TV
POR – Porto Canal
ROU – Telekom Sport
ROU – Prima Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SUI – DAZN
SVK – AMC
SWE – Viaplay
UK – Viaplay
USA – Joymo
WORLD – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Follow every moment
The EHF will also help fans keep on top of what’s going on with the same comprehensive coverage as in previous seasons.
Every match day will be covered on the Champions League live blog on eurohandball.com, with scores, photos, the best of social media and discussion of the games all included. There will also be a match review for each game including analysis of the key moments.
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of actions such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. The live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home through on-site management.
Meanwhile, the dedicated Champions League social media channels will as always provide near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The coverage will make it easy for fans around the world to sit back, relax and enjoy all the action ahead.