17:00

Kiel's squad contains three Norwegian players: apart from Harald Reinkind, they have Sander Sagosen (but he is recovering from surgery and will miss this MOTW on his 27th birthday; Sander, gratulerer med dagen!) as well as Eric Johansson... who has joined Kiel this season from Elverum.

What does Johanssen expect from his former club?

"Elverum will come here very hungry for success and with a lot of pace. They definitely don't fear anyone."

Sound like game on!

Letzte Saison trug er noch das Trikot von @ElverumHandball. Eric Johansson weiß also, was uns beim Match of the week in der @ehfcl erwartet 💪

Ein ausführliches Interview mit ihm findet ihr im Hallenmagazin

16:52

Well, what an opening we have in prospect! Both finalists from last season are in action, with champions Barça travelling to Szeged for a tricky season opener at 18:45 CEST (remember round 1 of 2019/20, anyone?), while runners-up Kielce don't have an easier task at hand two hours later with the visit of Nantes (remember the 2020/21 play-offs, anyone?)...

... and then we haven't even mentioned the Match of the Week, also tonight at 18:45 CEST, between Kiel and Elverum. EHF journalist Björn Pazen chatted with Kiel's Norwegian right back Harald Reinkind for this MOTW feature on eurohandball.com:

16:41

Another regular story on eurohandball.com at the start of a new season is our so-called Power Ranking, a list of the 10 teams that seem to be in the best form just before the competition throws off.

Written by EHF journalist Kevin Domas, find out who is ranked No. 1 this time..:

𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗭𝗣𝗥É𝗠 TOP PRE-SEASON 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦



Before the ball starts rolling, 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 10 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒔 that appear to be in the best form.



The list includes the usual suspects but also a few surprises 📝 Read it here https://t.co/NAv38xpOvj pic.twitter.com/Bdepq08ovY — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 14, 2022

16:31

Like at the start of each new season, EHF journalist Björn Pazen has put together an impressive overview of stats and numbers. For instance, did you know that four of the 16 coaches in the 2022/23 season have already won the EHF Champions League title in the past? Or that five teams return to the competition after they did not play in the EHF Champions League last season?

Check out Björn's overview of the 30 most important facts and figures of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23: