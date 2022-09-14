Live blog: MOTW in Kiel gives 30th season spectacular opening
The three-month summer break for Europe's top-flight handball competition ends this week as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 gets underway with eight matches in round 1 on Wednesday and Thursday.
- round 1 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23
- on Wednesday, Kiel and Elverum meet at 18:45 CEST for the first MOTW of the new season
- also on Wednesday: Szeged vs Barça (at 18:45 CEST), Kielce vs Nantes, Zagreb vs GOG (both 20:45)
- on Thursday: Veszprém vs PSG, Aalborg vs Celje, Dinamo vs Magdeburg (all 18:45), Plock vs Porto (20:45)
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions)
- read the round preview for detailed info on all eight matches
Wednesday 14 September
17:00
Kiel's squad contains three Norwegian players: apart from Harald Reinkind, they have Sander Sagosen (but he is recovering from surgery and will miss this MOTW on his 27th birthday; Sander, gratulerer med dagen!) as well as Eric Johansson... who has joined Kiel this season from Elverum.
What does Johanssen expect from his former club?
"Elverum will come here very hungry for success and with a lot of pace. They definitely don't fear anyone."
Sound like game on!
16:52
Well, what an opening we have in prospect! Both finalists from last season are in action, with champions Barça travelling to Szeged for a tricky season opener at 18:45 CEST (remember round 1 of 2019/20, anyone?), while runners-up Kielce don't have an easier task at hand two hours later with the visit of Nantes (remember the 2020/21 play-offs, anyone?)...
... and then we haven't even mentioned the Match of the Week, also tonight at 18:45 CEST, between Kiel and Elverum. EHF journalist Björn Pazen chatted with Kiel's Norwegian right back Harald Reinkind for this MOTW feature on eurohandball.com:
16:41
Another regular story on eurohandball.com at the start of a new season is our so-called Power Ranking, a list of the 10 teams that seem to be in the best form just before the competition throws off.
Written by EHF journalist Kevin Domas, find out who is ranked No. 1 this time..:
16:31
Like at the start of each new season, EHF journalist Björn Pazen has put together an impressive overview of stats and numbers. For instance, did you know that four of the 16 coaches in the 2022/23 season have already won the EHF Champions League title in the past? Or that five teams return to the competition after they did not play in the EHF Champions League last season?
Check out Björn's overview of the 30 most important facts and figures of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23:
16:23
Barça won the title in the past two seasons, but there are 15 teams that want to prevent the Spanish champions from making it three in a row.
What all 16 teams have in common: they want a winning start into the new season. Read our round preview to get all details on the eight matches scheduled for tonight and tomorrow:
16:12
As if the start of a new season in itself were not exciting enough, look at these fixtures for round 1. Yes, that is right: we start tonight at 18:45 CEST with the Match of the Week in Germany between THW Kiel and Elverum Handball, while at the same time in Hungary Pick Szeged host titleholders Barça. Wow!
Luckily, EHFTV has a split-screen function so you can watch both games at the same time!
16:00
Three months can feel like an endlessly long time. But the wait is over now: the leading men's club handball competition in Europe is back for a new season, as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 is ready for throw-off!
So, welcome to the first live blog in the 30th season of the EHF Champions League. It promises to be another exciting campaign, with 16 of Europe's best handball teams on the starting grid but only one of them lifting the trophy at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in June next year.