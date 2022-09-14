GOG cruise past Zagreb in opening match
The Danish team came back to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League after playing the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men last season. GOG was looking strong from the first minute of the match and, with a strong defence and fast breaks, left PPD Zagreb hopeless. The Croatian champions have clear goals of progressing to the play-offs this season. To reach it, they will have to change tactics, starting from scratch.
GROUP A
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs GOG (DEN) 27:31 (12:18)
- this was GOG’s first ever win over PPD Zagreb; in their last two encounters one match ended with a draw and the other went in favour of the Croatian side
- the right wings had a good start to the game. Out of the first seven goals at the game, six came from Ivan Cupic and Oskar Vild Rasmussen
- mid-first half GOG’s aggressive 6-0 defence worked out, leaving PPD Zagreb powerless in attack
- GOG first hit a double-digit lead at the 40th minute mark after Jerry Tolbring scored to make it 24:14 and ended the last remaining hopes of Zagreb
- Dino Slavic with 13 saves and Ivan Cupic with five goals were the best individuals in Zagreb’s squad, and 19-year old Mislav Turcic welcomed his first ever CL minutes and stopped one GOG attack
Defence as the starting-point
The second youngest team of the CL, with an age average of 23.49 years, was looking strong on the court in Zagreb. Many of their goals came from fast breaks, emerging from strong defence backed by Tobias Thulin between the posts. The Swedish goalkeeper was on point throughout the match, ending the night with 16 saves with a 43 per cent save efficiency. Besides this, the attack was led by Jerry Tolbring and Lukas Lindhard Jørgensen, with both of them scoring five times.
Great start of the Champions League campaign for us. Defense was functioning really well today, Tobias was great between the posts, the fastbreaks were incredible in the first half, and in the end we managed to secure the first points. We slowed down in the second half, but despite that, I can say I am proud and happy about the way we performed here today.
I have to be honest and say I expected my team to react a bit better in this one. Offence was functioning well in the opening ten minutes of the encounter. On the other hand, we were not running the court well in defensive transition and didn't react well to what they had to offer in positional attack. We managed to wake up ten minutes into the second but it was already too late... Last season we suffered a tough loss against Aalborg in the first round which is why I think we now have to do our best to analyze this performance, draw conclusions and find a way to grow both as individuals and as a team.