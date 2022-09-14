GOG cruise past Zagreb in opening match

I have to be honest and say I expected my team to react a bit better in this one. Offence was functioning well in the opening ten minutes of the encounter. On the other hand, we were not running the court well in defensive transition and didn't react well to what they had to offer in positional attack. We managed to wake up ten minutes into the second but it was already too late... Last season we suffered a tough loss against Aalborg in the first round which is why I think we now have to do our best to analyze this performance, draw conclusions and find a way to grow both as individuals and as a team.





Ivica Obrvan PPD Zagreb Head Coach