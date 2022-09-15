This is me: Olafur Stefansson

And all this was combined in those two Champions League finals against Kiel in 2008 and 2009. THW was a machine team, and I still do not know why the cosmos allowed us to win both finals. In my opinion, Kiel deserved to win one of them, mainly in 2009. I still feel so much regret that one of those teams full of amazing players had to lose. But finally – in my last two matches for Ciudad Real – we were the ones on the winners’ podium. In the end, I had won three Champions League trophies with Ciudad Real.

I went back to Germany, joined Rhein-Neckar Löwen – and I had the only two years of my career when I was not conscious enough. I had some problems with my knee and my shoulder, and I was not the 120 per cent professional that I had always been before. And maybe I was not ready enough for the German mentality. When you give 10 per cent less, it is not enough, and I still regret that we did not win a title. I left Löwen with different feelings. Ola Lindgren and Gudmundur Gudmundsson were great coaches. Those two years taught me how important energy and mindset really are. It taught me how much the world is only a reflection of your own radiance and focus, or a lack thereof.

And speaking of this reflection and the mysterious ways of how radiance and energy works: the Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing was one of the most beautiful moments in my life. It is always something completely different when you play for the national team compared to club level. Winning the silver medal is still the biggest Olympic success for Iceland in a team sport, and we made a miracle come true. In the two months’ preparation we realised that we had so much energy and had everything in our hands. We had a great team with great friendship and spirit among the players – and, finally, everything paid off.

Like Talant said in his “This is me” story, an Olympic medal is something greater than the rest. Just look upon the old Greek roots of the Olympic Games: you had to be ‘more than human’ to win a medal. You have to combine the superficial human with the deeper understanding of the human; the mythic, the mystical and being a jester to achieve such a thing.

And this is why London 2012 hurt so badly. We had the best Icelandic team of all-time, we beat France for the first time at a major tournament, we wanted to win this gold medal – and then everything fell apart when we lost the quarter-final against Hungary. In my whole career, this match is the only one I still have not processed. But this again shows that beauty and beast live so closely together.

Until 2012, I had played one year for AG Kobenhavn and experienced the best Scandinavian players of that time: Kasper Hvidt, Lars Jörgensen, the young Mikkel Hansen and my Icelandic friends Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson, Snorri Guðjónsson and Arnór Atlasson. It was this Pandora story, and we narrowly missed the EHF Champions League final before this story came to an end.

After a stint at the Police club Al-Lakwiya in Qatar, I finished my career and immediately became coach of my old club Valur. We played quite a good season, but I recognised that I was not ready to become a coach. I needed a break from handball.