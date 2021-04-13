CZ0I0974 X3
EHF European League

GOG hold on to win despite late Plock rally

EHF / Kevin Domas13 April 2021, 21:00

After defeating CSKA Moscow in the Last 16, Danish side GOG was facing a whole other challenge in the quarter-finals, hosting Polish side Wisla Plock in the first leg.

Wisla finished first in group A during the group phase, taking eight wins in a row before eliminating Sporting CP in the Last 16.

But the Danish side could hope to take an advantage ahead of the second leg after suffering just one defeat at home this season in the European League.

LAST 16

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 17:12 (30:27)

  • GOG took the upper hand early in the game, as the Danish side was already three goals ahead after 11 minutes. Plock were unable to stop their opponents’ offence, as Emil Jakobsen scored seven in the first half alone to help his team go back to the dressing room leading by five (17:12)
  • Only conceding two goals in the first twelve minutes of the second half, GOG cruised away on the scoreboard, taking a maximum advantage of eight goals in the 42nd minute.
  • But Plock remained cold-blooded and, in the last ten minutes of the game, came back within two, thanks to their defence and to Michal Daszek, the top scorer of his team with seven goals
  • The two teams will meet again for the second leg next week in Poland.

 

GOG: youth power

The clash between GOG and Plock was a battle between the Danish youth and the Polish experience. And the former clearly took the upper hand tonight. The three best scorers for the Danish side are aged 23 or less while goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimssonn, who had an amazing night with 13 saves, is only 20. Thanks to their experience, the players from the Polish side came back on the scoreboard, keeping alive the promise of an exciting return leg.

 

If you asked me before the game, I would have been very happy with a three-goal lead, but of course we are a little unhappy that we made so many mistakes in the second half when we lead by eight. They are a great team, and they are very effective when they get the chance. Overall, it would be arrogant if I wasn't happy with a win against Plock.
Nicolej Krickau
coach GOG
