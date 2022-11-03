GOG snatch last-gasp win against Magdeburg

Prior to round 6 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 season, few teams had a better record away than at home. But GOG was one of them, having lost in the last second against Telekom Veszprém and only drawn against C.S Dinamo Bucuresti.

And with SC Magdeburg, a team that had just taken a point in Veszprém last week, it felt like the momentum might not turn the Danish side's way just yet.

But at the end of an amazing game, Emil Madsen scored his eighth goal of the game on the buzzer to give GOG their first home win of the season, 33:32.

GROUP A

GOG (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 33:32 (13:16)

if the local side started better, taking an early three-goal lead, things turned around as soon when Nikola Portner entered the court for Magdeburg

saving five shots within 10 minutes, the Swiss goalkeeper gave Magdeburg’s defence confidence, and in his wake, the German side turned things around before the break

with Morten Olsen and Emil Madsen taking the match into their own hands, GOG came back into the game and took the lead in the final minute

while Kay Smits scored the equaliser for Magdeburg with four seconds remaining, Emil Madsen fired an amazing shot on the buzzer to give his team the win

this victory is the first win at home for GOG in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League

Nerves of steel and a piece of an arm 😳 This is how Emil Wernsdorf Madsen scored the winning goal for @GOGsport against @SCMagdeburg tonight 🔥#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/oipuoy5lHr — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 3, 2022

Emil Madsen – the story with the happy ending

For a while, it felt like Emil Madsen’s offensive feast could be pointless. Heading into the second half, the left-hander helped GOG come back into the game. But Kay Smits almost turned all of Madsen's efforts into nothing four seconds from the end.

When Nicolej Krickau took his last timeout, the call was clear: the last shot was for Madsen. And the right back did not disappoint, throwing the ball past Mike Jensen to secure the victory.