GOG take Match of the Week; Porto and Aalborg also stay unbeaten

The first day of Round 2 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League offered us amazing thrillers tonight. And, at the end of them, three teams are now on four points while the three others will have to wait at least until next week to open up their record.

In the Match of the Week, GOG put their feet to the pedal in the last quarter to overcome Plock’s resistance. In the meantime, Porto pulled out one of the craziest comebacks in recent times. Celje led by eight with 20 minutes to play, but the Portuguese side turned things around to win by one in Slovenia (30:29).

In the last game of the evening, Aalborg pulled out a confident performance to take two more points by beating Pelister on home court.