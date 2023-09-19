Job Opening: Content and Event Manager

Job specification

Conception, planning and implementation of marketing and media content strategies to deliver a profound basis for high-quality (video) content for all EHF Club Competitions

Conception, planning and implementation of marketing and communication concepts related to the major international sports events of the EHF Club Competitions (including workshops and draws) by running a schedule of events throughout the season

Conception, planning, implementation and monitoring of cross-media communication campaigns and target group-oriented marketing activities to devise the most effective cross-platform video and content strategies and to ensure growth in reach and engagement across all digital platforms

Development of new content ideas and formats as well as introduction of new technologies in the EHF Club competitions and events

Identify new trends in the events market by researching major international events

Evaluate the effectiveness of the communication strategy using relevant KPIs, such as website analytics, surveys, and email click-through rate to optimize the profitability of the taken measures and to generate insights for internal and external stakeholders

Creating reports based on defined KPIs that serve as basis for future marketing initiatives

Direct contact with clubs and external stakeholders for the coordination of media and content operations

Key competencies

Strong and accurate communication skills with a high level of creativity and clarity of expression as well as a strong feeling for language for different brands and addressing different target groups

High interest in digital marketing and knowledge of current and feel for future social media trends

Fluency in written and spoken English and German; other European languages useful

Ability to understand, analyse and report about media-data reports

Good graphic design skills (Adobe Creative: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)

Detail- and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality

Ability to work as part of a team and independently

Comfortable in a fast-paced and changing environment

Flexibility and ability to travel and work according to the EHF Club Competitions schedule

Interest in and understanding of the sport of handball preferred

Key experiences

1-2 years (junior level) resp. at least 3-5 years (senior level) of professional experience in content marketing & content writing (English and German) and in digital media analytics, agency background preferred

Proven track of record of the usage of social media in the past is a key requirement

Experience of working with CRM, CMS (i.e. Umbraco) and ideally with the Oracle marketing Cloud

University degree in Marketing, Communications or Public Relations is considered a plus

Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 November 2023

Permanent full-time position

Workplace: Vienna, Austria

Salary: € 35.000,- (junior level) resp. € 46.200,- (senior level) gross per year; overpayment possible depending on the level of education, work experience, qualifications and additional skills.

About EHF Marketing GmbH

Based in Vienna, Austria, EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and a subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the EHF Champions League Men + Women, the EHF European League Men + Women and EHF European Cup Men + Women.

Further information: eurohandball.com, ehfCL.com, ehfTV.com.

Making your application

Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the content & event manager positions. Please specify whether you are applying for the junior or senior position.

Applications should be sent by email to -

Nina Kernmayer, EHF Marketing GmbH: application@ehfmarketing.com