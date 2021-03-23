GOG take narrow win over CSKA

GOG have carried their strong form from the Danish league into the EHF European League Men Last 16.

Hosting CSKA in the first leg on Tuesday, GOG were in the lead most of the time - and by five goals at one point - but saw CSKA come close for a 33:31 result.

LAST 16, LEG 1

GOG (DEN) - HC CSKA (RUS) 33:31 (18:15)

after a short 3:2 lead for CSKA, it was all about GOG

the Danish hosts carved out a 12:7 lead thanks to Emil Lærke’s easy goals

GOG’s dominance flawed in the second half when CSKA managed to cut the gap to just one, at 24:23

defensive mistakes cost CSKA in the end as GOG took a two-goal win

GOG’s initial shot efficiency of 75% dropped to 69 at the end of the match

Gidsel-Jakobsen connection

Combine a World Championship 2021 All-star Team member and the European League top scorer, and it is easy to see where the success is coming from. Mathias Gidsel was sharp from his right back position, netting seven times. Emil Jakobsen also added seven, as the young left wing was only left four short of reaching the 100-goal milestone this season.