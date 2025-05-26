David Szlezak: “We certainly met the expectations”

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, took a very positive balance of the event, which was organized for the first time with Maschinesucher as the title partner, with a new concept of the entertainment program and the premiere of the SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit, powered by EHF Marketing. In this interview, Szlezak talks about the various aspects of the event.

Do you agree that, from a sporting perspective, the Maschinensucher EHF Finals was outstanding?

David Szlezak: Absolutely. Both semi-final matches were certainly on an EHF Champions League level. Then we had two brilliant games on the finals day with a deserved winner. We certainly met the expectations we set for ourselves. You can never influence the matches, but they were, of course, extremely exciting.

With over 12,000 spectators, there was a record attendance for all EHF Finals. Are you satisfied with the number or is there still room for improvement?

David Szlezak: As long as the arena still has free seats available, there is, of course, room for improvement. But we also have to keep things in perspective. This is the second time we've hosted the EHF Finals in Hamburg. We started positioning this event a year and a half ago. I believe we've taken a big step forward. We sold another 100 tickets for the final day. That means there were 12,000 spectators on Sunday. That's an absolute record for the EHF European League and we can be satisfied with that.

The opening shows with the digital wristbands and live music were clearly enjoyed by the audience. What's your conclusion on this point?

David Szlezak: Coldplay has finally entered our sport. It was a major experiment. We've had this idea for a long time and decided to implement it in 2025. We're absolutely delighted with the positive feedback because there was obviously a kind of paradigm shift. Music as a unifying element. And it worked brilliantly. Music is emotion, and sport is also emotion. And when you combine the two, you can get a stadium in the mood very quickly. But it's not just about the shows; it's also about the Road to Hamburg. I'm totally satisfied with the external image and with the campaign we ran together with our partner HEG. I think we did a great job and are really building anticipation for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne on 14/15 June.