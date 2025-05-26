David Szlezak: “We certainly met the expectations”

David Szlezak: “We certainly met the expectations”

26 May 2025, 14:00

Four thrilling matches, a deserved winner and 12,000 excited fans: the second edition of the EHF Finals in Hamburg was a huge success – not just for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who defended their title in the EHF European League Men after beating Montpellier Handball 32:25 in the final on Sunday.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, took a very positive balance of the event, which was organized for the first time with Maschinesucher as the title partner, with a new concept of the entertainment program and the premiere of the SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit, powered by EHF Marketing. In this interview, Szlezak talks about the various aspects of the event.

Do you agree that, from a sporting perspective, the Maschinensucher EHF Finals was outstanding? 

David Szlezak: Absolutely. Both semi-final matches were certainly on an EHF Champions League level. Then we had two brilliant games on the finals day with a deserved winner. We certainly met the expectations we set for ourselves. You can never influence the matches, but they were, of course, extremely exciting. 

With over 12,000 spectators, there was a record attendance for all EHF Finals. Are you satisfied with the number or is there still room for improvement? 

David Szlezak: As long as the arena still has free seats available, there is, of course, room for improvement. But we also have to keep things in perspective. This is the second time we've hosted the EHF Finals in Hamburg. We started positioning this event a year and a half ago. I believe we've taken a big step forward. We sold another 100 tickets for the final day. That means there were 12,000 spectators on Sunday. That's an absolute record for the EHF European League and we can be satisfied with that. 

The opening shows with the digital wristbands and live music were clearly enjoyed by the audience. What's your conclusion on this point? 

David Szlezak: Coldplay has finally entered our sport. It was a major experiment. We've had this idea for a long time and decided to implement it in 2025. We're absolutely delighted with the positive feedback because there was obviously a kind of paradigm shift. Music as a unifying element. And it worked brilliantly. Music is emotion, and sport is also emotion. And when you combine the two, you can get a stadium in the mood very quickly. But it's not just about the shows; it's also about the Road to Hamburg. I'm totally satisfied with the external image and with the campaign we ran together with our partner HEG. I think we did a great job and are really building anticipation for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne on 14/15 June. 

ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg MAL9540 1 AM

Cologne is a good keyword in terms of organization for Hamburg, because Stadionwelt was also involved in the Maschinensucher EHF Finals.

David Szlezak: Stadionwelt, the EHF, and EHF Marketing are a perfectly coordinated team. And in these areas, it's also totally good and okay that we're bringing synergies and experience from Cologne with us to Hamburg. The challenge is not to create a complete copy in our presentation. Things went much more smoothly in the Barclays Arena in 2025 compared to last year, but that's completely normal when new partners work together. We're totally satisfied and are having really good discussions with the Barclays Arena – because we always knew that this arena is fundamentally capable of handball. And in its second year, the arena has also become more understanding of our ideas. 

What areas can still be improved? 

David Szlezak: Things are always getting better and it's our goal to continue developing such events accordingly. As I said, with the EHF European League, you're always walking the fine line between not copying Cologne and not just creating a little brother, but rather organising a separate event with its own identity for its own competition. That's our goal. There are always areas that can be changed or improved. 

When will a decision be made on whether Hamburg will also host the EHF Finals in 2026? 

David Szlezak: We've never made a secret of our long-term intention to establish this tournament in Hamburg. We're in contact with the Barclays Arena. At the same time, EHF Marketing is in contact with the EHF committees, to whom the evaluation will be presented shortly. Then we'll meet with the Barclays Arena in the near future and hopefully make a decision. I'm very optimistic, but it will take a few days and a few discussions. 

ELM25 Third Place Match THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen MAL4860 AM

On Friday, the SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit premiered at the Barclays Arena, which also reached out to many people outside of handball. What's your conclusion? 

David Szlezak: Overall it was positive, precisely because we opened up to other sports and at the same time gave our clubs the opportunity to think outside the box. I think it was a really great event for a premiere. We developed three or four great ideas for the coming years already on Friday evening and I'm very confident that we can further develop the event for the second edition next year.

So you're leaving Hamburg with very positive feelings and entering the final stretch with the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne? 

David Szlezak: After what our team achieved in Hamburg and seeing the atmosphere this weekend, we're heading next week to Budapest with high spirits. Everyone knows it's going to be tough, no question about it. That's nothing new and no surprise. These weeks are intense, which makes you more proud and satisfied after delivering four events, including the EHF Finals Women in Graz. But now there's a really positive interim conclusion after Hamburg.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt MAL9340 AM
ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball MAL0546 AM
ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt SP7 4451 SPS
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH23674 UH (1)
Photos © Eva Manhart (main), kolektiff

FF4BUD24 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL9226 AM
