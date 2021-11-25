Goodbye ‘Spori’: Szeged bid farewell to historic arena

Handball in Hungary, especially in Szeged, always marks a special occasion. You meet with friends, spend a nice afternoon with family, let the steam off.

Supporters of Pick Szeged have lived their handball experience in the same place for almost 50 years: the Városi Sportcsarnok, the city sports hall often nicknamed ‘Spori.’

But with the city being one of the host venues for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in January, a new state-of-the-art arena has been built: the Pick Aréna – and Pick Szeged will be playing their home matches here from now on, starting against THW Kiel on Thursday 9 December.

The Városi Sportcsarnok, completed in 1974, was initially intended as swimming arena, but technical problems forced a change of plans. It became the home arena of Pick Szeged, and with the club playing their EHF Champions League matches there since 1996, it is obvious that the hall breaths European handball history.

Following Szeged’s last EHF Champions League match in the hall – against HC Vardar 1961 last Thursday – here are some of the most memorable Szeged matches in the Városi Sportcsarnok.