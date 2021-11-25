Three teams to play for one ticket to U20 worlds 2022

One of last two remaining European tickets to the Women’s U20 World Championship 2022 will be booked next weekend.

Montenegro will host Italy and Poland for a three-team round robin tournament in Podgorica next Friday through Sunday, with the winner advancing to Slovenia 2022. All three matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

A similar tournament in Austria – with the host nation, Netherlands, and Lithuania – was also scheduled for next weekend but has been postponed amid the current coronavirus situation in Austria.

The event will be rescheduled for the first week of March 2022, with the exact playing dates to be announced in due time.

The two winners of the tournaments in Montenegro next weekend and Austria in March 2022 will join the directly qualified nations, which are the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia, as well as Slovenia as the host nation.

Qualification to Women’s U20 World Championship 2022 - Podgorica, Montenegro:

All matches live on EHFTV

26 November

18:00 CET Poland vs Montenegro

27 November

18:00 CET Italy vs Poland

28 November

18:00 CET Montenegro vs Italy