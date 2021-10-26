Goran Mrdjen returns as Podravka coach

Croatian champions and longstanding DELO EHF Champions League contenders HC Podravka Vegeta will continue the season with a familiar face on the bench.

The club announced Tuesday it has appointed Goran Mrdjen as new head coach with immediate effect. The Croatian coach led Podravka on two earlier occasions, for the last time between 2013 and 2017.

“Podravka are Podravka. I live here and the club has always been part of my life,” Mrdjen said.

“My wife used to play here, my daughter played, and I was coach. And after all connections to the club ended, we always were supporters,” said the coach, who left his job at Zrinski Cakovec to join Podravka.

“I would like to thank to the club for this opportunity. It wasn’t an easy decision.”

Mrdjen will first lead the team in the Champions League in the away game against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund on Sunday (live on EHFTV at 14:00 CET).

“I will need a few days to get to know the team,” Mrdjen said. “The last Champions League match showed that we have many ups and downs with two completely different 30 minutes. We have to get our self-esteem back.”