Great Britain return and dare to dream once again

It has been two years since Great Britain put a team on a handball court, and a further 10 years since they have graced qualification for the IHF World Championship.

But the men from Great Britain are back after having been hit with some funding speedbumps, and with the chaos the Covid-19 pandemic presented their organisation.

The young squad wants to kickstart their new cycle in phase 1 of the European qualification for the Men’s IHF World Championship 2023, drawn to a formidable group of Estonia, Georgia, and hosts Finland (preview) – a tough test that the side will welcome with open arms after their frustrating hiatus.

While the Covid-19 pandemic hit the whole handball community hard, no nations were probably harder hit than the emerging ones. With organisations often relying on one or two primary sources of funding and international players from these emerging nations frequently subsidising their own training camps and trips abroad – it was an extraordinarily testing time with all the uncertainty the pandemic offered.

“After the Emerging Nations in 2017, where we finished in 11th, we started what we hoped could have been a four-year cycle. Due to Covid-19, that cycle was halved and culminated with fourth place in the Emerging Nations in 2019. That marked a clear step forward. Unfortunately, that cycle ended prematurely, and we are now forced to re-start,” stated head coach of the Great Britain squad, Ricardo Vasconcelos.