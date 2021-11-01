Eight teams embark on road to Poland-Sweden 2023

The opening match of the Men’s IHF World Championship 2023 might still be more than 14 months away, the final tournament in Poland and Sweden casts its shadow before with the start of phase 1 of the European qualification this week.

A total of 16 European teams that failed to make it to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will vie for eight places in the next phase of the qualification. They have been divided into four groups of four teams, with the top two of each group advancing.

The teams in group 1 play a full competition with home and away matches, beginning with round 1 on Wednesday and round 2 on Sunday.

The other three groups have opted for a tournament format at one venue: group 2 takes place in Finland from Friday through Sunday; groups 3 and 4 will be played in Romania and Latvia, respectively, in January 2022.

The 32-team World Championship 2023 will be played across nine venues in Poland and Sweden on 11-29 January 2023. Three European nations – the two co-hosts and defending world champions Denmark – have already been guaranteed of a place at the final tournament.

GROUP 1

Turkey vs Kosovo

Wednesday 3 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Belgium vs Greece

Wednesday 3 November, 20:15 CET, live on EHFTV

Greece vs Turkey

Sunday 7 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Kosovo vs Belgium

Sunday 7 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Turkey, Belgium and Greece also met in WCh 2019 qualification; Belgium won both home games and away in Greece, and drew in Turkey

Turkey defeated Estonia and Belgium in WCh 2021 qualification before the play-off against Russia in June 2020 was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic

Yérime Sylla is returning for his third stint as Belgium head coach after Arnaud Calbry stepped down this month to fully focus on his job at French club team Dunkerque

Kosovo have vastly improved in recent years, with a 23:23 draw with Poland in an EHF EURO 2020 qualifier among their most remarkable results

the remaining four rounds (schedule) will be played between 5 and 16 January 2022

GROUP 2

Finland vs Estonia

Friday 5 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Georgia vs Great Britain

Friday 5 November, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Finland vs Georgia

Saturday 6 November, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Estonia vs Great Britain

Saturday 6 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Great Britain vs Finland

Sunday 7 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Estonia vs Georgia

Sunday 7 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

(all matches in Vantaa, Finland)

hosts Finland have qualified for a WCh once before – more than 60 years ago, in 1958

one of Finland’s most impressive results in recent times was their 31:27 away win in Austria in an EHF EURO 2018 Qualifier

Estonia, seeking their first berth at a major tournament, upset Bosnia-Herzegovina 29:25 in WCh 2019 qualification

Georgia are coming off a run to the title at the IHF/EHF Challenge Trophy 2021 in June, when they defeated the likes of Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Moldova

Great Britain are looking for their maiden win in a WCh qualification match; their only appearance at a major tournament came at the 2012 London Olympics

GROUP 3

Romania, Israel, Cyprus, and Moldova will play their tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on 7-9 January 2022

GROUP 4