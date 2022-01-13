Greece cruise past Belgium in 18-goal triumph

After the close 29:27 victory in the first leg in Belgium, Greece overran their opponents in the reverse fixture on home ground.

Though the Greeks had already qualified for the next stage of the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship qualification as confirmed winners of group 1, they put the pedal to the medal on Thursday night, beating the Belgians by 18 goals.

GROUP 1:

Greece vs Belgium 42:24 (21:9)



Despite the clear defeat, Belgium still can qualify for the next stage. But being one point below Turkey and equal with Kosovo, they need to beat Kosovo and need to hope for a Turkish defeat against Greece.

The Greeks will try hard to repeat a 24:20 victory from the first leg against Turkey to finish this round with a clean record of six wins.

It took only eight minutes for the host to pull ahead to lead 7:1 to put an early end to all Belgian hopes. By the 19th minute, the gap was already into double-figures at 15:5, and by half-time the Greeks were in total control at 21:9.

Even after the break Greece showed an incredible hunger for more goals, stretching the lead to 18 goals and by the final buzzer the scoreline showed a very one-sided match.

In the end 14 Greek players were on the scoresheet, topped by Evangelos Arampatzis by nine strikes.

Round 6:



Belgium vs. Kosovo

Saturday 15 January, 20:15 CET



Turkey vs. Greece

Sunday 16 January, 12:00 CET