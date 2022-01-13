Flash quotes: match day 1

GROUP A

SLOVENIA vs NORTH MACEDONIA 27:25

Debrecen, 13 January – Quotes from Slovenia head coach Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE), right wing Blaz Janc (SLO) and North Macedonia head coach Kiril Lazarov (MKD), line player Stojanche Stoilov (MKD) after Slovenia won over North Macedonia 27:25 in the preliminary round 1 match at the EHF EURO 2022 in Debrecen on Thursday.

Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE) – coach:

On the win over North Macedonia:

"It was a challenge for us. In the end, we showed that we are a good team. We knew this Balkan derby will be a tough match. I’m satisfied with two points. It’s the first match and we lacked the efficiency in the attack. I wish good luck to North Macedonia."

On the next opponent, Denmark:

"It’s going to be hard. We only had one test match and it was showed today we need to play better. We are playing against best in the world and that says enough. They have so many great players we can’t even count now. We have to prepare ourselves good. Nothing is impossible, we saw that North Macedonia won in qualifiers. We have a good team and we will give our best."

Joze Baznik (SLO) - goalkeeper

On the feelings after his EHF EURO debut:

"It was my first match with the team and I feel good. In the first half we were very disciplined. In the second half we lost our concentration, but in the end of the game we stayed focused and we could win thanks to our great teamwork. I try to not think about Covid which is easy because we have a lot of matches and a lot of work to do. At the same time it is a difficult situation but we have to live with it."

Martin Tomovski (MKD) - goalkeeper

On the start to the EHF EURO:

"Stepping on court in the opening game of a championship is always difficult for both of the teams. We hoped to play with less technical and tactical mistakes; it was our fault to make Slovenia the winner of the game. We can learn our lessons from this defeat. Our next match is against Denmark, when we will need to correct all the mistakes we have made today."

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) - coach:

On the defeat against Slovenia:

"I’m proud of my team and my players. We were playing against better opponent. Coach Vranjes did a great job with them. I’m disappointed cause I think we might deserved one point. We are in a process of a generation change and we had some problems in the squad. We have to concentrate on Montenegro now."

On the next opponent, Montenegro:

"We have to prepare well. Montenegro has better individuals, but I believe my team will play with heart and make a good team. I think we still have much more to show, that they can play better."

Blaz Janc (SLO) - right wing

On the win against North Macedonia:

"We didn’t play the best today but opening match is always a difficult one. We were preparing to play against Lazarov and him not playing was a surprise for us. They have young players and they showed they have good future in front of them. We are satisfied with two points."

Stojanche Stoilov (MKD) - line player:

On the loss against Slovenia:

"Slovenia didn’t play as good as they can. We were preparing very good for them and we really did make them work hard for win. We didn’t have enough experience today to maybe take point(s). I hope we will be better in the next match."

On the coach Lazarov not playing:

"We showed in a test match we can play without him. He believes in us and that’s important. We are playing good, have young players and I do believe we will be better in the future."