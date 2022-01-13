Flash quotes: match day 1
Post match statements after the opening day of the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary in Slovakia.
Group A
Slovenia vs North Macedonia
Denmark vs Montenegro
Group B
Hungary vs Netherlands
Group C
Serbia vs Ukraine
Croatia vs France
Group E
Spain vs Czech Republic
Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F
Russia vs Lithuania
Norway vs Slovakia
SLOVENIA vs NORTH MACEDONIA 27:25
Debrecen, 13 January – Quotes from Slovenia head coach Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE), right wing Blaz Janc (SLO) and North Macedonia head coach Kiril Lazarov (MKD), line player Stojanche Stoilov (MKD) after Slovenia won over North Macedonia 27:25 in the preliminary round 1 match at the EHF EURO 2022 in Debrecen on Thursday.
Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE) – coach:
On the win over North Macedonia:
"It was a challenge for us. In the end, we showed that we are a good team. We knew this Balkan derby will be a tough match. I’m satisfied with two points. It’s the first match and we lacked the efficiency in the attack. I wish good luck to North Macedonia."
On the next opponent, Denmark:
"It’s going to be hard. We only had one test match and it was showed today we need to play better. We are playing against best in the world and that says enough. They have so many great players we can’t even count now. We have to prepare ourselves good. Nothing is impossible, we saw that North Macedonia won in qualifiers. We have a good team and we will give our best."
Joze Baznik (SLO) - goalkeeper
On the feelings after his EHF EURO debut:
"It was my first match with the team and I feel good. In the first half we were very disciplined. In the second half we lost our concentration, but in the end of the game we stayed focused and we could win thanks to our great teamwork. I try to not think about Covid which is easy because we have a lot of matches and a lot of work to do. At the same time it is a difficult situation but we have to live with it."
Martin Tomovski (MKD) - goalkeeper
On the start to the EHF EURO:
"Stepping on court in the opening game of a championship is always difficult for both of the teams. We hoped to play with less technical and tactical mistakes; it was our fault to make Slovenia the winner of the game. We can learn our lessons from this defeat. Our next match is against Denmark, when we will need to correct all the mistakes we have made today."
Kiril Lazarov (MKD) - coach:
On the defeat against Slovenia:
"I’m proud of my team and my players. We were playing against better opponent. Coach Vranjes did a great job with them. I’m disappointed cause I think we might deserved one point. We are in a process of a generation change and we had some problems in the squad. We have to concentrate on Montenegro now."
On the next opponent, Montenegro:
"We have to prepare well. Montenegro has better individuals, but I believe my team will play with heart and make a good team. I think we still have much more to show, that they can play better."
Blaz Janc (SLO) - right wing
On the win against North Macedonia:
"We didn’t play the best today but opening match is always a difficult one. We were preparing to play against Lazarov and him not playing was a surprise for us. They have young players and they showed they have good future in front of them. We are satisfied with two points."
Stojanche Stoilov (MKD) - line player:
On the loss against Slovenia:
"Slovenia didn’t play as good as they can. We were preparing very good for them and we really did make them work hard for win. We didn’t have enough experience today to maybe take point(s). I hope we will be better in the next match."
On the coach Lazarov not playing:
"We showed in a test match we can play without him. He believes in us and that’s important. We are playing good, have young players and I do believe we will be better in the future."
SERBIA vs UKRAINE 31:23
Szeged, 13 January – Quotes from Ukraine coach Michael Biegler (GER), Dmytro Horiha (UKR), Serbia coach Antonio Gerona (ESP) and Lazar Kukic (SRB) after Serbia beat Ukraine 31:23 in the preliminary round match at the EHF EURO 2022 in Szeged on Thursday.
Dmytro Horiha (UKR) – left back, Ukraine
On the result:
“We are a young team, we have a plan for several years, it is not only about this EURO. We do have a lot of work on our hands, everything is ahead of us. Tonight, Serbia were a big opponent, too strong for us, but I am sure we learnt a lot of things in this game.”
Michael Biegler (GER) - coach, Ukraine
On the defeat:
“We came here to learn and to develop a young team full of young players. We need some more time to develop, but these games are very useful in that matter. All the opponents in this group are on another level, we have to be realistic. Tonight, we should have helped our goalkeepers more, be more precise in attack.”
Lazar Kukic (SRB) - centre back, France
On the result:
“It was a big win tonight, not only for me but for the whole team. We work a lot, we put a lot of faith in what we do even though we are in a difficult situation. Tonight, we played very good, and now we will rest before thinking about the game against Croatia on Saturday.”
Antonio Gerona (SPA) - coach, Serbia
On the victory:
“It was not easy for us, or for Ukraine, to play without any friendly games ahead of the EURO. But tonight, we had the possibility to have every player step into the EURO and I’m very happy about that. It puts an end to 13 days of madness, nightmare, I don’t know how you want to call it. This win is for the guys who are still in our headquarters, ill. I hope this will help them recover and give them some happiness. From tomorrow, we will focus on the game against Croatia, but I think my team worked very hard in the last couple of days and deserve to enjoy the win for a couple of hours.”
Bogdan Radivojevic (SRB) - right wing
On the support from the stands:
"I did not expect so many Pick Szeged and Serbian fans to be here and cheer for me, it was amazing in the new arena. We need to go into every game like we did today. We have our first win, but we have to maintain focus, give more than hundred percent and do some video analysis for the next two games. If we do that, we will be able to live up to the high expectations we arrived with."
SPAIN vs CZECH REPUBLIC
Bratislava, 13 January – Quotes from Spain coach Jordi Ribera (ESP) and centre back Eduardo Gurbindo (ESP) and Czech Republic coach Rastislav Trtik (CZE) and goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva (CZE) after the Spanish 28:26 win in group E in Bratislava.
Jordi Ribera (ESP) – coach:
On the match:
"We saw an impressive Czech performance, it was really complicated for us, as always first matches are hard for us. The Czechs were very efficient and we had difficulties to find the key to open the door in the second half. Our defence was strong, and I am very satisfied of their performance – including goalkeeping - during the whole match. I am quite satisfied with our attack, as we lacked efficiency. But we have our first two points, this is what we wanted to achieve in this match."
Eduardo Gurbindo (ESP) – centre back
On the victory:
"I am happy to win those two points and I am happy with our good performance, especially from our goalkeeper. The asset of this team is that we are a team, we fought one for each other, all players took part, we can be satisfied. Now we think about Sweden, which is a tough opponent, several small issues like the shooting efficiency need to be improved."
Rastislav Trtik (CZE) – coach
On the defeat:
"We are disappointed because of the defeat, but I believe our team fought for every metre on the court and got great support from the Czech fans on the stands. The match did not end great for us but we played a brave match. Unfortunately, we did not have enough time for preparation due to COVID, but it is the same for all teams. Our defence was much better thanks to Tomas Mrkva who supported the defence in a great way. Unfortunately we received many suspensions, but of course we played against experienced European champions. We caused 14 technical mistakes, which proves that the Spanish defence was better than ours. They could score some easy goals, it is difficult to win the match with 14 technical mistakes. Spanish goalkeeper Perez de Vargas was the biggest problem for our attack, if we would have been stronger in attack, we would have never lost the game, so congrats to this great goalkeeper.”
Tomas Mrkva (CZE) – goalkeeper
On the match:
“Thanks to our supporters, they were really great. I am disappointed and angry as we lost, but we can be proud of this performance against the defending champions.”
RUSSIA vs LITHUANIA 29:27
Kosice, 13 January - Quotes from Lithuania coach Mindaugas Andriuska (LTU) and centre back Gerdas Babarskas (LTU) and Russia coach Velimir Petkovic (CRO) and right wing Dmitry Kornev (RUS) after Russia beat Lithuania 29:27 in group F in Kosice.
On the loss against Russia:
"I thought it was a really good game from both sides. It was our first game after 24 years at the EHF EURO. Everybody came a bit slow in the first part, but in the second half we were back in action and we started playing better and better. If the game would have lasted two or three more minutes, the result would have been different.”
On having so many Lithuanian fans in the stands:
"I want to thank them all. At some times, we really felt like at home and it was an amazing feeling."
On their next game, against Slovakia
"We will go for the win. But it will be hard. Every team that is at the EHF EURO 2022 deserves to be here. We will play against the hosts, which is always difficult. I think it will be a good game.”
Gerdas Babarskas (LTU) - centre back
On the loss against Russia:
"It was a really hard game, we had some problems in the first 15 minutes, we were probably overmotivated and Russia went on and led by six games. We truly improved in the second part and we managed to cut the gap to one goal, but we failed to win.”
Dmitry Kornev (RUS) - right wing
On the win against Lithuania:
"From the very beginning, our game was very good. However, in several minutes, the rhythm changed and we need to discuss our mistakes in the next days with our coach. We need to avoid these type of mistakes in the next games, because they could prove costly.”
Velimir Petkovic (GER) - coach
On the win against Lithuania:
"I am very glad for the win and I want to praise my players for the first 15 minutes of the game, where we played very good. I cannot say the same about the second half, which did not satisfy me at all."
“An important factor was the mentality of the players, because they lacked the decisive factor in the last minutes, when Lithuania was close to tie the game. We need to improve that. Lithuania were very aggressive and I was impressed on how they played."
On their next game, against Norway:
"We can win against any team, if we do our best. We know they are a tough opponent and we will prepare for it."