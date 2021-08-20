Gros settling down in Moscow

For Ana Gros, it is time for a new challenge. After eight years in France at Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball, the 30-year-old Slovenian right back moved to CSKA, and she is looking forward to her debut season in the ambitious Moscow-based team.

Last season, CSKA became the Russian champions for the first time and reached the DELO EHF FINAL4 in their maiden European season. Now Gros wants to help the team become even more successful.

"My goals are high. CSKA played really well last year, and I want to win everything in the new season. Winning the Champions League has always been my biggest dream, and I really want to do it with CSKA," Gros told the club's official YouTube channel.

With Brest, the Slovenian star reached the DELO EHF Champions League final last season, losing to Vipers Kristiansand in the decisive game. Gros was the French team's lethal weapon, topping the competition's scoring chart with 135 goals, 20 more than her closest rival Cristina Neagu from CSM Bucuresti.

Besides, Gros also won the French league for the first time with Brest and the fourth time overall, having claimed three previous titles with Metz.

Now Gros has signed a one-year contract with CSKA that has an option for one more year – and she is very happy about getting her old number six at CSKA.

Ana already enjoys staying in Russia. "I live close to the river, it's really nice to walk around. Kathrine Heindahl lives near me, so it's much easier – she can show me around. My big wish is to go to Bolshoi theatre and to watch opera or ballet," she said.