Return of hero gives Flensburg hope of Cologne

10 players from SG Flensburg-Handewitt were part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all of them made it to the quarter-finals and four Danes ultimately won the silver medal.

Having so many Olympians in the squad was a burden for the preparation for the new season, which will start in full swing on 23 August – after the longest season ever in 2020/21.

After failing five times in the quarter-finals in the last six years, the main objective of the EHF Champions League 2013/14 winners is securing a ticket to Cologne.

Main Facts

again finished second in the Bundesliga last season but had the same number of points as champions THW Kiel

their biggest success was winning the EHF Champions League trophy in 2014, which came in their only appearance to date at the EHF FINAL4

Danish goalkeeper Kevin Møller returns from Barça and replaces Torbjoern Bergerud, and Emil Jacobsen will bid to fill Magnus Joendal's shoes on the left wing

Danish international Lasse Møller will miss the 2021/22 season due to knee problems. Hans Mensing will replace his countryman

Maik Machulla starts his fifth season as Flensburg head coach

Can SG Flensburg-Handewitt finally end the quarter-final curse?

Although they were drawn in the stronger group, Flensburg are expected to qualify for the knockout stage. But how far will they go this time? The problem that they always encounter is playing the tough Bundesliga in parallel with the EHF Champions League.

In March and April, when it counts in both competitions, Flensburg have typically lacked the consistency required in previous seasons. Fortunately, when Gøran Søgard and Franz Semper both return from long-term injuries, the bench seems to be wide enough. If they play two equally strong quarter-finals, Flensburg can secure their ticket to Cologne.

Under the spotlight: Kevin Møller

The history of top Danish goalkeepers playing for German clubs is long and successful. After playing for Flensburg for four years until 2018, Kevin Møller grabbed the chance to sign for the mighty Barça.

After three years away, a more mature and experienced 32-year-old Møller is back as a current world champion, Olympic silver medallist and EHF Champions League winner. His predecessor Torbjoern Bergerud was already top class, but Møller is even stronger and will form a giant goalkeeping duo with Bosnian Benjamin Buric. The fight for the number one position seems wide open.

How they rate themselves

For outgoing manager Dierk Schmäschke, who will retire after this season, another EHF FINAL4 in Cologne would be the perfect finish.

"After the Olympic Games and a very short preparation, we’re looking forward to playing in the EHF Champions League and we will try to reach Cologne. This is our objective, because it will be a very exciting tournament for us," said Schmäschke.

Captain Lasse Svan – who has won every major international honour – shares this hope. He said: "It’s very special to play in Cologne, so we will definitely try to reach the final four. But we are in a strong group with some of the best teams in Europe. You have to fight hard in every single game."

Did you know?

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the only club that has won four different European Cup competitions: EHF Champions League (2013/14), EHF Cup (1996/97), Cup Winners’ Cup (2000/01, 2011/12) and the former City Cup (1998/99).

What the numbers say

SG Flensburg-Handewitt's 17th appearance in the EHF Champions League lies ahead. In 13 of their 16 previous appearances, they have made it to at least the quarter-finals.

After THW Kiel in 2000 and SC Magdeburg in 2002, Flensburg became the third different German club to reach the Champions League final in 2004, the same year that they celebrated their first German championship.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Emil Jacobsen (GOG Håndbold), Anton Lindskog (HSG Wetzlar), Aaron Mensing (TTH Holstebro), Kevin Møller (Barça)

Departures: Torbjoern Bergerud (GOG Håndbold), Jacob Heinl (no club), Magnus Holpert (GWD Minden), Magnus Joendal (retired), Alexander Petersson (MT Melsungen)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League

Participations (including 2021/22 season): 17

Winners (1): 2013/14

Final (2): 2003/2004, 2006/2007

Semi-final (1): 2005/2006

Quarter-final (9): 2004/2005, 2008/2009, 2010/2011, 2012/2013, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21

Last 16 (2): 2014/15, 2019/20

Main Round (1): 2007/2008

Other

Cup Winners’ Cup: Winners 2001, 2012

EHF Cup: Winners 1996/1997

City Cup: Winners 1998/1999

German league: 3 titles (2004, 2018, 2019)

German cup: 4 titles