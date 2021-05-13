Gros: “We have played the best handball since I arrived”

Nine years have gone by since Ana Gros played in the EHF Champions League final, with Györi Audi ETO KC in that dramatic two-leg contest with Buducnost.

Her current team, Brest Bretagne Handball, might not have reached the 2020/21 final yet, but the French side is only one match away from doing so.

Brest’s debut at the DELO EHF FINAL4 on 29/30 May in Budapest also marks the first time Gros will be playing at the season-ending event.

“I just cannot explain in words what it means to me to finally play this EHF FINAL4. I have been chasing it for so long, not only with Brest but also with Metz before,” said Gros, who leads the competition’s top scorers lost with 118 goals. “It is incredible for me just to think about it.”