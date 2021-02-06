Grubisic masterclass lifts CSM past Esbjerg

CSM Bucuresti had to wait three months for their next win in the DELO EHF Champions League, but the Romanian powerhouse did it in style, in the Match of the Week.

With left back Cristina Neagu scoring seven goals and goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic boasting an outstanding 40 per cent saving efficiency, CSM took a 28:26 lead against the Danish side, jumping to the fourth place in the standings.

GROUP A

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 28:26 (15:10)

CSM avoided registering their worst losing streak in the EHF Champions League, winning their first game since November 2020

missing influential playmaker Sonja Frey for this game, Esbjerg had a 40 per cent attacking efficiency in the first half, as coach Jesper Jensen took two time-outs to no avail, with CSM jumping to a convincing 14:7 lead after 24 minutes

the Danish side looked a different team after the break, taking advantage of CSM’s woes in attack, where the solutions are scarce for Adrian Vasile’s side

Esbjerg tied the game, 19:19, but line player Crina Pintea and backs Cristina Neagu and Elizabeth Omoregie were unstoppable to lift CSM to a 28:26 win

Croatian goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic, the Player of the Match, stopped 17 shots for a 40 per cent saving efficiency

Another team win from CSM

With seven goals scored on Saturday, Cristina Neagu is still third in the top scorer standings, putting 68 goals past her opponents in the DELO EHF Champions League this season.

But it was a team win for CSM as everyone played their part, both in attack and in defence, showing grit and spirit in crucial moments.

The Romanian side may be an underdog this season but they can bite when their goalkeepers play like this and the attack finds ways to score from every position on the court.