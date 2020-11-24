Hansen: “I am as excited for Cologne as I have ever been”

eurohandball.com: What do you think of the season so far?

Mikkel Hansen: I think the best term to sum it up would be hectic. It is hard, for a player, not being able to know what’s going to happen next. I find it very complicated to focus on a game, suddenly for it not to be played. It’s not anybody’s fault, though, that’s just the way things are at the moment. This is, to be fair, one of the toughest things in my career. You might prepare for a game for weeks and, the day before, it is postponed. But I look on the bright side of things, we, as players, are lucky to be able to go to work every day.

eurohandball.com: Can it explain why Paris Saint-Germain had problems finding their rhythm at the start of the season?

Mikkel Hansen: PSG is a club full of ambitions, and I won’t tell you anything new by saying that we want to win every game. We’ve suffered three losses so far in the Champions League and that is not satisfying. As a group, we have not played well enough and we have to work harder, play harder to get things done. The game in Porto last week was the best example. We might have been in trouble in the first half, but then we did everything 10% more, and we finally won the game.

eurohandball.com: Can the ever-changing playing schedule be a reason for Paris woes?

Mikkel Hansen: I don’t think so. Or, maybe yes, but it is the same for everybody. In Paris, the team is full of players used to playing to big crowds, and playing in empty arenas is strange, that’s for sure. But, as I said, all teams are in this situation and we are not going to hide under any excuse. We are not satisfied with ourselves so far, that’s the bottom line.