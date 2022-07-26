HC PPD Zagreb aiming for play-off spot

In the 2021/22 season, HC PPD Zagreb continued their perfect streak in Croatia, taking both the league and cup titles. After two disappointing European seasons, Zagreb also got back on track in the EHF Champions League Men and they want to build up on that this season.

With two surprising signings and a well-tuned team, Zagreb are aiming to return, at least, to the play-offs.

Main facts

head coach Ivica Obrvan took over in February 2021 and renewed his contract in June until 2024

Zagreb's two biggest signings for the new season are former EHF Champions League winners: Timur Dibirov and Vuko Borozan

Zagreb's 29th appearance in the EHF Champions League makes them the record holders for participations

Jakov Gojun has taken over as team captain

for the second consecutive season, Zagreb will play in the Croatian league from the start

Most important question: Can PPD Zagreb achieve their objective?

Zagreb's main goal in the last couple of seasons was to advance further than the group phase. However, with the exception of the 2020/21 season, when all 16 teams in the group phase advanced to the play-offs, they have failed to do so.

The Croatian side have made many changes in recent years, and more steady times came with coach Ivica Obrvan in 2021. In the 2021/22 season, things began to turn after they won in the EHF Champions League for the first time in 23 matches — and Zagreb only missed out on the play-offs due to their head-to-head record with Elverum.

The club and head coach have set a clear vision with Croatian players and experienced individuals. The biggest difference compared to the last season will be on left wing after the departure of David Mandic, who scored 37 goals in the EHF Champions League last season, while left back Sandro Obranovic joined Kadetten Schaffhausen and centre back Filip Vistorop moved to Germany.

However, PPD Zagreb made two big signings: Timur Dibirov and Vuko Borozan. The two Champions League winners with Vardar, combined with their former teammate Ivan Cupic, will boost experience of the ‘Lions’ and help their young talents. Instead of relying on Filip Ivic, Zagreb will have a goalkeeping trio consisting of Dino Slavic, Matej Mandic and Aljaz Panjtar, a newcomer from RK Gorenje Velenje.

"Our objective is to progress to the play-offs of the EHF Champions League. Last season, we scored eight points and were one point short of achieving this goal. I believe that this year we have a better and more balanced roster and this is why we are all eager to make an extra step that will put us in the position to fight for the quarter-finals of this prestigious competition," said sports director Vedran Supukovic.