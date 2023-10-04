Here to celebrate!

The four band members, Mateo, Chino, Johnny Strange and Don Cali, will promote the matches of the preliminary round groups A and D in the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin alongside handball legend Stefan Kretzschmar and footballer Felix Kroos.

"Berlin is our home, we are real Berlin city boys. The city has shaped us and this is where we get our inspiration," says the band, adding: "Handball is a hard but at the same time fair sport that is fresh and creates a good atmosphere and has a base in Berlin, just like our music.

"Therefore, the combination of Culcha Candela, Berlin and handball fits like the ball into the goal. We are really proud ambassadors and are really looking forward to the European Championships on home ground."

Culcha Candela, founded in Berlin, celebrated its 20th band anniversary last year. At the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, the band will also perform the EHF EURO 2024 song.

It is a new edition of the world-famous and popular classic song 'Celebration' which will be reinterpreted by Culcha Candela to then be heard in the six arenas of the EHF EURO.

The song will be released on 27 October and over the next weeks, several content pieces released on social media will start teasing the song.

"Culcha Candela has been an integral part of the German music landscape for more than two decades and is a household name for every music fan through absolute classics such 'Hamma!' or 'Monsta',” says Thomas Zimmermann, Head of Marketing and Communications at the German company Handball Association.

"Their hits inspire the masses across generations, thrill them and push them to celebrate. This fits perfectly with the EHF EURO in Germany. Because we want to celebrate a big handball party together with all the fans. We are convinced that Culcha Candela are not only perfect ambassadors for Berlin, but also the perfect band for our EHF EURO song."

On Sunday, 5 November, Culcha Candela will perform the EHF EURO song live for the first time at the 'Day of Handball' in the Olympiahalle Munich, another EHF EURO 2024 venue (tickets via www.dhb.de/tickets).

The next highlight is then scheduled for 10 January 2024 when the band will warm up the more than 50,000 fans in the MERKUR Spiel-Arena during the opening ceremony with the EHF EURO song.

"It will be a really cool opening ceremony in front of more than 50,000 people in the arena, a bit like the German Super Bowl. If people are as into it as we imagine, it will definitely be very hot and a big party. We are looking forward to this," say Culcha Candela.

Tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 are available via the official ticketing websites heretoplay.com and tickets.eurohandball.com.

Photo: Sascha Klahn/DHB