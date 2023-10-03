Round 3 draw decides fate of last 32 European Cup Women teams

The teams were divided into two pots, with each team from pot 1 drawn against a team from pot 2, as the straight knockout format of the competition continues.

Pot 1 featured the two most recent EHF European Cup Women winners; Rocasa Gran Canaria, who were drawn against ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 from Croatia, and Konyaalti BSK, who resume their title defence against KH-7 BM. Granollers.

The ties will be played over two legs and the playing dates for round 3 are 11/12 and 18/19 November 2023.

There was no country protection applied to the draw, however, no national derbies were drawn.

Round 3 draw in full

Sport Lisboa e Benfica / POR vs Neistin / FAR

Hazena Kynzvart / CZE vs Westfriesland SEW / NED

Konyaalti BSK / TUR vs KH-7 BM. Granollers / ESP

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK / TUR vs Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan / ISR

SSD Handball Erice ARL / ITA vs ZRK Izola / SLO

HK Slovan Duslo Sala / SVK vs ZRK Bjelovar / CRO

ORK Rudar / MNE vs AESH Pylea Thessaloniki / GRE

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce / SVK vs KHF Istogu / KOS

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina / SLO vs HV Herzogenbuchsee / SUI

Cabooter HandbaL Venlo / NED vs ZRK Krivaja / BIH

KTSV Eupen / BEL vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje / MKD

IBV Vestmannaeyjar / ISL vs Madeira Andebol SAD / POR

SSV Brixen Südtirol / ITA vs Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor / TUR

O.F.N. Ionias / GRE vs ATTICGO Bm Elche / ESP

Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix / MLT vs Jomi Salerno / ITA

Rocasa Gran Canaria / ESP vs ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 / CRO