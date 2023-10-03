Round 3 draw decides fate of last 32 European Cup Women teams
The 32 teams remaining in the EHF European Cup Women have all discovered their next opponents after the draw for round 3 was made at 11:00 on Tuesday 3 October 2023 in Vienna, Austria.
The teams were divided into two pots, with each team from pot 1 drawn against a team from pot 2, as the straight knockout format of the competition continues.
Pot 1 featured the two most recent EHF European Cup Women winners; Rocasa Gran Canaria, who were drawn against ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 from Croatia, and Konyaalti BSK, who resume their title defence against KH-7 BM. Granollers.
The ties will be played over two legs and the playing dates for round 3 are 11/12 and 18/19 November 2023.
There was no country protection applied to the draw, however, no national derbies were drawn.
Round 3 draw in full
Sport Lisboa e Benfica / POR vs Neistin / FAR
Hazena Kynzvart / CZE vs Westfriesland SEW / NED
Konyaalti BSK / TUR vs KH-7 BM. Granollers / ESP
Ankara Yenimahalle BSK / TUR vs Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan / ISR
SSD Handball Erice ARL / ITA vs ZRK Izola / SLO
HK Slovan Duslo Sala / SVK vs ZRK Bjelovar / CRO
ORK Rudar / MNE vs AESH Pylea Thessaloniki / GRE
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce / SVK vs KHF Istogu / KOS
ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina / SLO vs HV Herzogenbuchsee / SUI
Cabooter HandbaL Venlo / NED vs ZRK Krivaja / BIH
KTSV Eupen / BEL vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje / MKD
IBV Vestmannaeyjar / ISL vs Madeira Andebol SAD / POR
SSV Brixen Südtirol / ITA vs Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor / TUR
O.F.N. Ionias / GRE vs ATTICGO Bm Elche / ESP
Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix / MLT vs Jomi Salerno / ITA
Rocasa Gran Canaria / ESP vs ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 / CRO