Herning-Ikast take big step towards EHF Finals Women

Herning-Ikast Handbold are now favourites to progress to their second consecutive EHF Finals Women, after their 39:33 win against SCM Ramnicu Valcea in the first leg of their EHF European League Women quarter-final.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 33:39 (17:20)

Herning-Ikast converted three fast breaks after stealing the ball on Valcea's attacks to jump to an early 7:3 lead that proved unassailable

in 21 seasons played in European club competitions, Valcea had never conceded more than 18 goals on their home court in the first half, but Herning-Ikast became the first team to put 20 goals past the Romanian side after 30 minutes

Valcea came back from a five-goal deficit, but a 4:1 run for Herning-Ikast was decisive as the Romanian side failed to mount another comeback

Herning-Ikast left wing Emma Friis had her best-ever European outing, with 11 goals, beating her previous highest total – set against HC Podravka Vegeta in 2019 – by one goal

after moving closer to their second consecutive EHF Finals Women berth, Herning-Ikast will take the commanding six-goal advantage into next Saturday's second leg in Ikast, Denmark

Goals galore as Herning-Ikast thrump Valcea

Boasting the second-best attack in the group phase, with 193 goals scored, only three shy of the record set by Sola HK, Herning-Ikast Handbold came in hot against SCM Ramnicu Valcea and delivered a strong first half, with seven goals scored via fast breaks, to shatter Valcea's club record of goals conceded in a single half in European competitions.

While the Danish powerhouse had some hiccups in the second half, Herning-Ikast still scored 39 goals in the match, as left wing Emma Friis, left back Ingvild Bakkerud and centre back Emma Lindqvist combined for 27 of Herning’s 39 goals.