Historic final ticket at stake for unknown rivals

Who will cap the season with an historic final participation? In the second semi-final at the DELO EHF FINAL4 on Saturday, both Vipers and CSKA have the chance to reach the final of the DELO EHF Champions League for the first time.

In contrast with the first semi-final, which will see Györ and Brest meet for the third time this season, the Vipers versus CSKA match will be the first ever encounter between the sides.

SEMI-FINAL

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs CSKA (RUS)

Saturday 29 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV