Home right draw for Men’s U21 World Championship Qualification on Saturday

On Saturday 19 December, a draw will be held in Herning, Denmark, on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, to decide the organisational right for the 2021 Men’s U21 World Championship qualification tournament, which will take place between 12 and 14 March 2021.

After the cancellation of the M20 EHF EURO 2020, the EHF EXEC decided that places at the 2021 Men’s U21 World Championship would be distributed based on the ranking of the M20 EURO 2018 in Slovenia.

In 2018, a total of 38 nations participated in the M20 EHF EURO in Sovenia (16 teams) as well as the M20 Championship in North Macedonia (11 teams) and Montenegro (11 teams).

The qualified teams for the 2021 Men's U21 World Championship in Hungary will be the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the M18 EHF EURO as well as the top two teams in a four-team qualification tournament featuring the 13th and 14th ranked teams of that event, Israel and Romania, and the two promoted teams from the M18 Championships, Austria and Italy.

The 12 European teams directly qualified are Slovenia, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Serbia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Hungary.

The four balls of the pot with the teams ISR, ROU, AUT and ITA will be drawn one by one. The team drawn first has the first right, the team drawn second has the second right and so on.

The Men’s U21 World Championship is scheduled to take place in Hungary from 23 June to 4 July 2021.