Home right draw for Men’s U19 World Championship Qualification on Saturday

On Saturday 19 December, a draw will be held in Herning, Denmark, on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, to decide the organisational right for the 2021 Men’s U19 World Championship qualification tournament, which will take place between 30 April and 3 May 2021.

After the cancellation of the M18 EHF EURO 2020, the EHF EXEC decided that places at the 2021 Men’s U19 World Championship would be distributed based on the ranking of the M18 EURO 2018 in Croatia.

In 2018, a total of 39 nations participated in the M18 EHF EURO in CRO (16 teams), in the M18 Championship in AUT (12 teams) and as well as the M18 Championship in GEO (11 teams).

The qualified teams for the 2021 Men's U19 World Championship in Greece will be the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the M18 EHF EURO as well as the top two teams in a four-team qualification tournament featuring the 13th and 14th ranked teams of that event, Russia and Israel, and the two promoted teams from the championships, Austria and Italy.

The 12 European teams directly qualified are Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Croatia, Spain, Germany, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Norway and Portugal.

The four balls of the pot with the teams RUS, ISR, AUT and ITA will be drawn one by one. The team drawn first has the first right, the team drawn second has the second right and so on.

The Men’s U19 World Championship is scheduled to take place in Greece from 18 to 29 August 2021.