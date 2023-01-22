Home teams take the victories in Sunday ELW action

GROUP C

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 28:23 (12:10)

After the first whistle, Podravka Vegeta immediately brought themself to the front. With a lead of 2:1 to the away team, however, things started to go the other way for the visitors. Before the Croatians could look back, the Danes took a 4:2 lead, and from here it went one way.

At half time there was a narrow lead for Nykøbing Falster (12:10), and this lead was extended from here to the final result (28:23).

The guests - and especially Larissa Kalaus - did what they could. The winger himself scored 8 goals and was the match's top scorer overall. From the winning team, Cecilie Greve was one of the great successes, as she managed to get 12 saves on 33 shots (36.36%).

WATCH: Kristina Kristiansen with a magical 🔮 goal for Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.#ehfel pic.twitter.com/lCvN27hq40 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) January 22, 2023

Sola HK (NOR) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 30:25 (19:13)

The Norwegian team got the best start in the evening on Sunday, and quickly got off the ground well. The difference from the start lay mainly in goalkeeper Rinke Duijndam, who after 19 minutes of play and a score of 12:7 had a save percentage of 46.15%.

Sola HK continued the good pace through the next period and did not look back in the second half against Hungarian DVSC.

The save percentage from the first half became difficult for the Hungarians to compete against as the overall save percentage for the Norwegians ended up at 48%, ensuring a safe victory in the end.