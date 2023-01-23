Dylan Nahi: “I have not won anything yet”

Dylan Nahi has always been in a hurry. The Paris-born left wing played his first professional game for Paris Saint-Germain HB at age 15, then became the youngest player at an EHF FINAL4 before turning 18.

He made the All-star Team of the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2018 as the best left wing, and of the EHF Champions League 2020/21 as the best young player.

Still, many thought his move to Kielce in the summer 2021 came too early, but Nahi’s star has only further risen since.

Nahi himself, though, has kept both feet on the ground.

“People might have thought back then that it was early, but I knew what I was doing with that move,” he says.

“Those are just numbers. It is all good, but at the end of the day, nobody will remember you for those numbers. People only remember trophies, and I have not won any so far. That is the idea that has kept me driven since I started: I have not won anything yet.”