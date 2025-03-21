Homecomer Debelic: “Podravka have earned the right to enjoy this game”

For Debelic, this match represents much more than just the fight for a quarter-final spot. It is a new chapter in a story that has brought her home, embracing a new role as one of the most experienced players in Podravka.
However, her return to the court after some time was not as easy, and her last two years were a challenge of their own but also with a positive note.
“I came back to handball after giving birth, then injured my elbow, then returned again, only to get knee cartilage damage while with the national team. It has been on and off for me. So, let’s just say I'm aware that the rest of this season is about getting back to full fitness,” Debelic says.
“My goal is to be completely ready for next season. Of course, I hope to help the team as much as I can in the remaining games with my experience and approach. Hopefully, I will already be of a good use this weekend against Brest.”
Her daughter Evelina has changed her world, turned it upside down, and changed her perspective on handball. The game is still a passion, but it’s no longer the only priority in her life.
“Before, you had all the time in the world for yourself, sleep whenever you wanted, eat whenever you wanted. You could have some rituals for handball. Now, things are different. Handball is still a part of my life, but it is not the most important part anymore. Of course, I remain focused on the game, but there is something bigger at home,” Debelic says.
Her return to Croatia was not just about handball, it was also about family and giving her daughter a chance to grow up surrounded by loved ones and friends in Croatia.
“She was going to kindergarten in Norway, learning songs that I didn’t even understand. We sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in Norwegian for her first birthday, there were so many emotions involved,” Debelic says.
“Being home means our family can visit us more easily. Kids grow up so fast and time flies by, so we are happy to have this opportunity, too, while I do what I know the best.”