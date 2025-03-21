Homecomer Debelic: “Podravka have earned the right to enjoy this game”

Homecomer Debelic: “Podravka have earned the right to enjoy this game”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
21 March 2025, 11:00

The first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 play-offs opens with HC Podravka Vegeta hosting Brest Bretagne Handball in the Match of the Week on Saturday afternoon. Their home match in Koprivnica is a huge moment for the Croatian club as they have progressed from the group phase of the top-tier competition for the first time in four years. Special attention will go to line player Ana Debelic, who has returned to Podravka after nearly five years abroad.

HC Podravka Vegeta are dreaming big: The quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women, in which they last played nearly three decades ago, in 1996/97.

But they are aware of the tough task ahead – and so is Ana Debelic. The line player knows what it takes to beat the top-flight powerhouses.

Debelic has recently come back to the Croatian side and hopes to help Podravka to take the next step. After five years abroad, at HC Astrakhanochka in Russia and Vipers Kristiansand in Norway, the line player finds herself back at the spot where she was five years ago.

“Everything happened so suddenly, it felt like a dream. It all just unfolded, but of course, it’s always nice to come home,” Debelic says.

“I just never imagined my return would happen so soon. Everything is so new, but it still feels the same. It’s nice to be home, but I also enjoyed my time abroad.”

Debelic won the EHF Champions League in her first two seasons with Vipers – in 2021/22, when she was the team’s third-best scorer with 72 goals, and again in 2022/23.

The bankruptcy of Vipers last January left her at a crossroads, forcing her to consider her next move. While there were opportunities to continue playing abroad, Debelic ultimately made the decision to return to Podravka Vegeta, where she has previously played from 2016 to 2020.

“My husband and I were already discussing a change even before the bankruptcy happened. He also wanted something different. So, we started looking at options together,” Debelic says.

“I had offers to stay abroad, but when the bankruptcy happened, Podravka reached out. They planted the idea in my head, and I started thinking: Why not?”

Podravka’s strong showing this season in the EHF Champions League made the decision even easier for Debelic. The Croatian club finished fifth in group A after producing several top performances on home court, despite several tight defeats. The young talented squad, led by head coach Ivica Obrvan, surprised many, and they showed they never give up.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250321 CLW MOTW Feature Debelic Gallery 1
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
20250321 CLW MOTW Feature Debelic Gallery 2
HC Podravka Vegeta
20250321 CLW MOTW Feature Debelic Gallery 3
Jure Erzen / kolektiff images

Now, Debelic and Podravka are preparing to face Brest Bretagne Handball in the Match of the Week on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET). Despite Brest’s strong outings both in Europe and in their domestic French league, the line player believes that in games like this everything is possible.

“It reminds me of my time at Vipers. Even though Brest are the favourites, these knockout phase games can be unpredictable. Everything is open. Most importantly, the girls have earned the right to enjoy this game because they had a fantastic season,” Debelic says.

“Of course, we all hope for a win, but the key is to give 100 per cent and see where that takes us. I would say it’s fifty-fifty. A little bit of luck can make all the difference.”

With the help of their fans, Podravka aim to deliver another top performance at home, against a team led by Debelic’s former teammate, Anna Vyakhireva.

Debelic already faced the Russian star right back in round 1 of the group phase, when Brest defeated Vipers — the French side’s first of seven wins, which earned them fourth place in the highly competitive group B.

“They have an outstanding backcourt line, and one of the best line players: Pauletta Foppa, who was injured but is now coming back. They are a top team that will surely be well-prepared for us. One-on-one defence will be crucial because they have players who can break through almost anyone,” Debelic says.

“We will need to be compact in defence. It will be a tough match, physically demanding, but that is expected at this stage of the Champions League. There are no easy opponents left.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250321 CLW MOTW Feature Debelic Quote
My goal is to be completely ready for next season. Of course, I hope to help the team as much as I can in the remaining games with my experience and approach. Hopefully, I will already be of a good use this weekend against Brest.
Ana Debelic
Line player, HC Podravka Vegeta

For Debelic, this match represents much more than just the fight for a quarter-final spot. It is a new chapter in a story that has brought her home, embracing a new role as one of the most experienced players in Podravka.

However, her return to the court after some time was not as easy, and her last two years were a challenge of their own but also with a positive note.

“I came back to handball after giving birth, then injured my elbow, then returned again, only to get knee cartilage damage while with the national team. It has been on and off for me. So, let’s just say I'm aware that the rest of this season is about getting back to full fitness,” Debelic says.

“My goal is to be completely ready for next season. Of course, I hope to help the team as much as I can in the remaining games with my experience and approach. Hopefully, I will already be of a good use this weekend against Brest.”

Her daughter Evelina has changed her world, turned it upside down, and changed her perspective on handball. The game is still a passion, but it’s no longer the only priority in her life.

“Before, you had all the time in the world for yourself, sleep whenever you wanted, eat whenever you wanted. You could have some rituals for handball. Now, things are different. Handball is still a part of my life, but it is not the most important part anymore. Of course, I remain focused on the game, but there is something bigger at home,” Debelic says.

Her return to Croatia was not just about handball, it was also about family and giving her daughter a chance to grow up surrounded by loved ones and friends in Croatia.

“She was going to kindergarten in Norway, learning songs that I didn’t even understand. We sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in Norwegian for her first birthday, there were so many emotions involved,” Debelic says.

“Being home means our family can visit us more easily. Kids grow up so fast and time flies by, so we are happy to have this opportunity, too, while I do what I know the best.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250321 CLW MOTW Feature Debelic Text

Main and in-text image © 2025 Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250320 W EURO 26 Q Draw Main
Previous Article Groups determined for Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
20250321 ECW SF Preview Main
Next Article Thrilling duels on road to EHF European Cup Women final

Latest news

More News