Homecomer Debelic: “Podravka have earned the right to enjoy this game”

HC Podravka Vegeta are dreaming big: The quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women, in which they last played nearly three decades ago, in 1996/97.

But they are aware of the tough task ahead – and so is Ana Debelic. The line player knows what it takes to beat the top-flight powerhouses.

Debelic has recently come back to the Croatian side and hopes to help Podravka to take the next step. After five years abroad, at HC Astrakhanochka in Russia and Vipers Kristiansand in Norway, the line player finds herself back at the spot where she was five years ago.

“Everything happened so suddenly, it felt like a dream. It all just unfolded, but of course, it’s always nice to come home,” Debelic says.

“I just never imagined my return would happen so soon. Everything is so new, but it still feels the same. It’s nice to be home, but I also enjoyed my time abroad.”

Debelic won the EHF Champions League in her first two seasons with Vipers – in 2021/22, when she was the team’s third-best scorer with 72 goals, and again in 2022/23.

The bankruptcy of Vipers last January left her at a crossroads, forcing her to consider her next move. While there were opportunities to continue playing abroad, Debelic ultimately made the decision to return to Podravka Vegeta, where she has previously played from 2016 to 2020.

“My husband and I were already discussing a change even before the bankruptcy happened. He also wanted something different. So, we started looking at options together,” Debelic says.

“I had offers to stay abroad, but when the bankruptcy happened, Podravka reached out. They planted the idea in my head, and I started thinking: Why not?”

Podravka’s strong showing this season in the EHF Champions League made the decision even easier for Debelic. The Croatian club finished fifth in group A after producing several top performances on home court, despite several tight defeats. The young talented squad, led by head coach Ivica Obrvan, surprised many, and they showed they never give up.