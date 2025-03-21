Thrilling duels on road to EHF European Cup Women final

Thrilling duels on road to EHF European Cup Women final

EHF / László Szilágyi
21 March 2025, 12:00

The four remaining teams in the EHF Europea Cup Women 2024/25 are two matches away from the final. Sunday sees the first leg played of both semi-finals, with four teams from four different nations in the mix: Slovakian side MSK IUVENTA Michalovce face Valur from Iceland at 17:00 CET, and Spanish outfit Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino meet Hazena Kynzvart from Czechia at 19:00 CET.

  • last year’s runners-up MSK Iuventa Michalovce have an impressive perfect record on home court in Slovakia this season, winning all matches by at least eight goals; their last defeat in Michalovce happened in last year's final against eventual champions ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • led by their top scorer Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir (51 goals), their opponents Valur are unbeaten in away matches so far, including a double-header in Lithuania
  • Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino have a near-perfect record this season, except for a narrow loss against Bursa Buyuksehir BS in the second leg of their round 3 double-header in Türkiye last November, a day after winning the first leg by eight goals
  • Hazena Kynvart have met Spanish opponents once before — when they lost to Motive.co Gijon in the Last 16 of the 2022/23 season

Can Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino continue the Spanish dominance?

Spanish teams have always played a dominant role in the EHF European Cup Women since the competition's inauguration in 2020. The first four seasons have produced three Spanish champions: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, Rocasa Gran Canaria, and ATTICGO Bm Elche. And the only time the winners came from elsewhere — Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK in the 2022/23 season — they had to defeat a Spanish team in the final: Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes.

The pressure to keep the dominance going is now with Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino, the only remaining team from Spain in the competition. With Argentine left back Micaela Casasola as their top scorer so far, with 46 goals, they hope to take the next step by getting past Hazena Kynvart in the semi-finals.

 

photos: main © MSK Iuventa Michalovce, in-text © BeRa Fotografia

