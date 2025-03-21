Thrilling duels on road to EHF European Cup Women final

Can Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino continue the Spanish dominance?

Spanish teams have always played a dominant role in the EHF European Cup Women since the competition's inauguration in 2020. The first four seasons have produced three Spanish champions: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, Rocasa Gran Canaria, and ATTICGO Bm Elche. And the only time the winners came from elsewhere — Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK in the 2022/23 season — they had to defeat a Spanish team in the final: Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes.

The pressure to keep the dominance going is now with Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino, the only remaining team from Spain in the competition. With Argentine left back Micaela Casasola as their top scorer so far, with 46 goals, they hope to take the next step by getting past Hazena Kynvart in the semi-finals.

photos: main © MSK Iuventa Michalovce, in-text © BeRa Fotografia