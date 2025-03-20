Groups determined for Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Groups determined for Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

20 March 2025

At a star-studded draw event in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, the six groups for phase 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers have been confirmed - with plenty of exciting and unfamiliar match-ups ahead when the tournament begins later this year.

The only teams which faced each other in the Qualifiers before are Iceland and the Faroe Islands, having also played in the same qualification group in 2024 when they both progressed to the final tournament. 

France and Croatia, two of the most experienced teams in the competition, will face each other in group 1 alongside Kosovo and Finland. The two sides last met at a European championship in the 2020 semi-finals, with France ultimately taking silver and Croatia bronze. In 2024, France finished fourth.

WOMEN'S EHF EURO 2026 QUALIFIERS

Group 1
France, Croatia, Kosovo, Finland

Group 2
Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3
Germany, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belgium

Group 4
Montenegro, Iceland, Portugal, Faroe Islands

Group 5
Sweden, Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania

Group 6
Spain, Austria, Greece, Israel

Teams will play the other three sides in their group home and away, totalling six rounds of fixtures, played in three periods of two matches each. 

The first period will take place from 15 to 19 October 2025, the second period from 4 to 8 March 2026 and the third from 8 to 12 April 2026.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, as will the four best third-placed teams. 

The 16 teams progressing through the Qualifiers will join 2024 medallists Norway, Denmark and Hungary and co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye at the final tournament from 3 to 20 December 2026.

The draw event in Cluj-Napoca saw welcome speeches from Romania's National Agency of Sports president Constantin Bogdan Matei, and EHF president Michael Wiederer.

Four star players from four of the EHF EURO 2026 hosts assisted with the draw. Czech line player Alena Stellnerova said the chance to host the final tournament was a significant moment.

"It's huge for our country and an opportunity to show that we are going in the right direction. We want to show what a beautiful sport handball is," Stellnerova said. 

Slovakian left back Tatiana Šutranová said her team had learned a lot from playing at the EHF EURO 2024, adding: "It taught us a great deal about teamwork, resilience and what it takes to play against the best in Europe."

Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu promised that the fans would show up in force to support their team at the final tournament.

"They are amazing and they are supporting us. I'm expecting an amazing atmosphere in Romania."

Poland was represented by Iwona Niedzwiedz, who said the women's national team - led by Arne Senstad together with their new assistant coach, Heidi Løke - wanted to build on the success of the EHF EURO 2024 when they finished ninth.

Photos © Radu Padurean

