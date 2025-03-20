Groups determined for Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

The only teams which faced each other in the Qualifiers before are Iceland and the Faroe Islands, having also played in the same qualification group in 2024 when they both progressed to the final tournament.

France and Croatia, two of the most experienced teams in the competition, will face each other in group 1 alongside Kosovo and Finland. The two sides last met at a European championship in the 2020 semi-finals, with France ultimately taking silver and Croatia bronze. In 2024, France finished fourth.





WOMEN'S EHF EURO 2026 QUALIFIERS

Group 1

France, Croatia, Kosovo, Finland

Group 2

Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3

Germany, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belgium

Group 4

Montenegro, Iceland, Portugal, Faroe Islands

Group 5

Sweden, Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania

Group 6

Spain, Austria, Greece, Israel

Teams will play the other three sides in their group home and away, totalling six rounds of fixtures, played in three periods of two matches each.

The first period will take place from 15 to 19 October 2025, the second period from 4 to 8 March 2026 and the third from 8 to 12 April 2026.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, as will the four best third-placed teams.

The 16 teams progressing through the Qualifiers will join 2024 medallists Norway, Denmark and Hungary and co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye at the final tournament from 3 to 20 December 2026.