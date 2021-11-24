Hosts set for final day qualification showdown

Serbia and Iceland maintained their collision course with victories on day two of the qualification tournament for the Women’s 17 and 19 EHF EURO 2023.

The four-team tournament offers one place in the elite level of younger age category competition in 2023 but only two teams are in the running to book that place after Slovakia and Slovenia suffered their second consecutive defeat on Tuesday.

Slovakia were on course to shake things up with a 15:14 half-time lead as Dorota Bacenkova was on fire in front of goal (11 goals in total)

Iceland kept their cool in the second half and turned things around to win 29:26, led by nine goals from Elin Thorkelsdottir

host nation Serbia had no such difficulties against Slovenia, dominating in defence in the first half, leading 13:6

Slovenia were much improved in the second period but it was too little too late as Serbia ran out 27:22 victors

These results leave a clear split in the group with Iceland and Serbia on four points, while Slovakia and Slovenia remain on zero.

The teams have a rest day on Wednesday before the final matches on Thursday. Slovakia vs Slovenia opens the day at 15:30 CET, followed by Serbia vs Iceland at 18:00 CET to determine who will book that place at both final tournaments in 2023. Both games will be streamed live on EHFTV.