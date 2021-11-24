EHF and SELECT to stick together until 2024

The European Handball Federation is pleased to announce that SELECT will be the official resin supplier to senior and youth EHF EURO competitions up to and including 2024.

The deal is an extension of the successful agreement that has seen SELECT as official ball partner that has been in place since 2016. The agreement incorporates the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany and the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

It also includes the provision of SELECT’s Profcare resin for all teams playing at Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO 2022 and 2024 as well as all younger age category events, including the European Open, the EHF EURO and EHF Championships. SELECT resin was also used and supplied by SELECT for all summer YAC events in 2021.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “We are happy to shake hands on a new contract with our friends and partners SELECT.

“Our partnership has been very successful in terms of development since we joined forces, especially in terms of technology with the introduction of the iBall product, which allows for tracking of the ball at the EHF EUROs.”

Peter Knap, CEO SELECT Sport, said: "We are thrilled to extent our partnership with the EHF, as the past years' collaboration have been very rewarding. We believe that the EHF is an important strategic partner and that our collaboration is a huge contribution to further developing European handball.”

Profcare resin from SELECT Sport is specially designed for SELECT handballs and used by national teams and top clubs worldwide. The allergy-friendly resin provides an excellent grip and a feeling of the ball gliding smoothly from the hand.